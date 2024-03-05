Nushell 0.93.0
Nushell, or Nu for short, is a new shell that takes a modern, structured approach to your command line. It works seamlessly with the data from your filesystem, operating system, and a growing number of file formats to make it easy to build powerful command line pipelines.
Today, we're releasing version 0.93.0 of Nu. This release reworks plugin management, allows plugins to interact with the terminal, adds a new Polars plugin, and makes some changes around setting environment variables. Please note that these changes come paired with several deprecations that are explained further below.
Where to get it
Nu 0.93.0 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using
cargo install nu.
Note
The optional dataframe functionality is available by
cargo install nu --features=dataframe.
Note for Windows users
During the release we had to change our Windows installer to install to the user profile rather than the system program files directory. When upgrading from 0.92.2 or earlier, we advise that you uninstall the package and then reinstall it. We do not recommend using
winget upgrade for this release.
If you end up with two versions installed, you must remove it from Apps » Installed Apps in the Windows settings. WinGet will not be able to remove the duplicate version.
As part of this release, we also publish a set of optional plugins you can install and use with Nu. To install, use
cargo install nu_plugin_<plugin name>.
Table of content
- Themes of this release / New features
- Redesigned plugin management commands
- New plugin cache format
- Improved terminal interaction for plugins
- Introduction of the Polars Plugin
- Dataframes deprecation
- Lazy record deprecation
- Stricter rules around setting environment variables
- Improved parsing of input/output types
- New CLI flag:
--no-newline
- Hall of fame
- Our set of commands is evolving
- New commands
- Changes to existing commands
- Deprecated commands
- Removed commands and flags
- For plugin developers
- Breaking changes
- Full changelog
Themes of this release / New features [toc]
Redesigned plugin management commands [toc]
Deprecation warning
register is now deprecated and will be removed in the next major release. Read this section for alternatives.
We've changed the way plugins are managed in Nushell in this release. In 0.92 and earlier, plugins were added with
register, e.g.:
> register ~/.cargo/bin/nu_plugin_gstat
This ran the plugin to get the signatures of the commands it supports, and then did two things: it added them to your
$nu.plugin-file (previously called
plugin.nu), so that they would be ready next time
nu is run without having to ask the plugin again, and it also added them to your scope so you could use them immediately. While this was convenient, it had the drawback of always running the plugin at parse time (see issue #11923), which was less than ideal.
We now have two commands to replace
register that break this functionality into two steps:
plugin add, a normal command, which runs the plugin to get command signatures and adds them to your
$nu.plugin-file, replacing any existing plugin definition with the same name
plugin use, a parser command, which loads the plugin command signatures from your
$nu.plugin-fileand makes them available in scope.
All plugins are still loaded automatically from the plugin registry file at startup, so it is not necessary to add
plugin use to your config file.
The previous example would now be equivalent to this, at the REPL:
# Add the plugin's commands to your plugin registry file:
> plugin add ~/.cargo/bin/nu_plugin_gstat
# Load it into scope:
> plugin use gstat
Note that this will not work in a script in this order, as
plugin use is a parser command and would get evaluated first. If you would like to make sure a certain plugin is available in a script, there are a few options:
Prepare a plugin registry file in advance, and use
--plugin-configwith
plugin use:
plugin use --plugin-config /path/to/custom.msgpackz your_required_plugin
The same thing, but pass the
plugin configto
nu:
nu --plugin-config /path/to/custom.msgpackz your-script.nu
Pass a NUON list to
--plugins(new in 0.93) to
nu, to use plugins without a registry file:
nu --plugins '[/path/to/nu_plugin_your_required_plugin]' your-script.nu # or you can use `to nuon` from inside nu: let plugins = [ '/path/to/nu_plugin_foo' '/path/to/nu_plugin_bar' ] nu --plugins ($plugins | to nuon) your-script.nu
The last option will run the plugin to get signatures at startup, without modifying the user's registry file, and can even be used when
--no-config-file is specified.
Finally, we have also added
plugin rm, which removes a plugin from the registry file. This was something that previously needed to be done manually in a text editor, but is made possible by the new format.
New plugin registry format [toc]
The plugin registry format has been changed from the previous Nushell script format (containing a sequence of
register commands) to a custom, declarative format based on MessagePack compressed with brotli. This new format is called
msgpackz, and the default plugin file is
plugin.msgpackz instead of
plugin.nu.
Your existing
plugin.nu file will be automatically upgraded to
plugin.msgpackz the first time version 0.93 runs.
The declarative format brings a number of benefits:
- It can be edited more structurally, allowing us to replace the entire definition of one plugin at once, which is more logically consistent if a plugin removes commands from one version to the next, and also allowing us to support new commands like
plugin rm.
- It supports adding metadata about plugins as a whole rather than just the command signatures, if we need to.
- It contains the Nushell version that generated it, allowing us to potentially fix issues between versions.
- It fails gracefully - if something about a particular plugin can't be parsed because of a change to the serialization format, other plugins that don't have that issue can still load.
We chose to use compressed MessagePack because it is very fast to load, and the file is loaded every time
nu starts, so with a lot of plugins or plugins that expose a lot of commands (e.g. the new
polars plugin), this was a big problem for startup times in general.
The most significantly breaking part of this breaking change is that the following is no longer possible:
source $nu.plugin-file
You can use the
plugin use command instead to (re-)load a specific plugin from the plugin registry file:
> plugin use gstat
Improved terminal interaction for plugins [toc]
Plugins are now able to run over a UNIX domain socket or Windows named pipe instead of
stdin/
stdout if they support it (#12448). All Rust plugins support this mode by default, but it is optional; plugins written in other languages are not forced to implement this, and the stdio mode is still always attempted. The feature is advertised as
LocalSocket and the upgrade is automatic when supported by the plugin and confirmed to be functional.
This frees up stdio for interaction with the user's terminal, which makes plugins that rely on that, including terminal UI plugins like @amtoine's
nu_plugin_explore simpler and more reliable to implement.
We also added engine calls for moving the plugin into the terminal controlling (foreground) process group, mainly for Unix platforms. This was also necessary to fully support terminal UI plugins, after the last release's new persistence functionality caused plugins to run in a new, background process group by default.
Introduction of the Polars Plugin [toc]
With the enhancements to the plugins framework, we have migrated the dataframes crate to the
nu_plugin_polars plugin. In this release, the functionality of the Polars plugin closely mirrors that of the dataframes plugin, ensuring seamless migration for existing scripts. After installing the plugin, simply replace
dfr with
polars to adapt your scripts.
Changes from the Dataframes Crate
- The command name has been updated from
dfrto
polars, setting the stage for future support of additional dataframe libraries.
- The
dtypescommand has been removed, as its functionality is largely duplicated by the newer
polars schemacommand.
- The equivalent of
dfr lsis now
polars store-ls, offering insight into the currently cached dataframes However, there isn't a direct way to display the variables to which they have been assigned.
- Introducing
polars store-getand
polars store-rmto respectively retrieve and remove values from the plugin's internal object cache.
Installation
Installing the Polars plugin follows the same process as other plugins:
# Install the polars plugin
> cargo install nu_plugin_polars
# Add the plugin's commands to your plugin registry file:
> plugin add ~/.cargo/bin/nu_plugin_polars
# Load it into scope:
> plugin use polars
Dataframes deprecation [toc]
Deprecation warning
With the introduction of Polars plugin, the dataframe functionality is now deprecated and slated for removal in version 0.94.0.
As such, the
dataframe cargo feature will also be removed in 0.94.0. This means that the "full" versions of the pre-compiled nushell binaries will no longer be provided on Github, since these were the same as the standard binaries but with the
dataframe feature enabled.
Lazy record deprecation [toc]
Deprecation warning
This version deprecates the
lazy make command and lazy records in general. In the next version, 0.94.0, lazy records will be removed entirely.
This motivation behind this is to simplify the language, as lazy records already had flaky support across the various nushell commands. Issue #12622 explains the reasoning in more detail. In the future, the
sys and
debug info commands will return regular records instead of lazy records. The plan is to introduce new APIs for these commands as a replacement for the existing lazy evaluation.
Stricter rules around setting environment variables [toc]
The setting of environment variables via the following ways:
$env.VAR_NAME = ...assignment
- scopes with the
with-envcommand
- the short hand syntax
FOO=bar command-to-run
- the
load-envcommand
will now consistently prohibit you from changing a set of special environment variables controlled by Nushell. Currently this is the following set (already valid for
$env. assignment):
$env.PWD
$env.FILE_PWD
$env.CURRENT_FILEThis set may be expanded by future breaking changes to ensure consistent semantics of those special variables
Furthermore the
FOO=bar BAZ=bla command shorthand syntax to set an environment variable for the scope of one command is now stricter. It will disallow you from repeating the same environment variable name twice and instead return an error (#12523).
# Now raises an error
FOO=bar FOO=bla command
Additionally, we standardize on using records to pass a map of environment variables to the
with-env command, and thus deprecate the other previously allowed forms with this release.
Improved parsing of input/output types [toc]
Thanks to @texastoland in #12339, the input/output types for custom commands can now extend across multiple lines.
def "into bool" []: [
int -> bool
string -> bool
] {
match $in {
0 => false
1 => true
"false" => false
"true" => true
}
}
New CLI flag:
--no-newline [toc]
This release adds a new CLI flag to the
nu binary:
--no-newline. Providing this flag will disable the trailing new line from being printed by nushell (#12410).
Hall of fame [toc]
Bug fixes [toc]
Thanks to all the contributors below for helping us solve issues and bugs 🙏
|author
|description
|url
|@fdncred
|restore
query web --as-table to working order
|#12693
|@IanManske
|Make exit code available in
catch block
|#12648
|@merelymyself
|make
grid throw an error when not enough columns
|#12672
|@IanManske
|Fix an
into bits example
|#12668
|@IanManske
each signature fix
|#12666
|@IanManske
|Make the same file error more likely to appear
|#12601
|@WindSoilder
|set the type of default NU_LIB_DIRS and NU_PLUGIN_DIRS to list<string>
|#12573
|@devyn
|Replace subtraction of Instants and Durations with saturating subtractions
|#12549
|@amtoine
|fix std log
|#12470
|@singh-priyank
|Fix negative value file size for "into filesize" (issue #12396)
|#12443
|@IanManske
explain refactor
|#12432
|@ysthakur
|Don't check if stderr empty in test_xdg_config_symlink
|#12435
|@IanManske
|Prevent panic on date overflow
|#12427
|@IanManske
|Fix merging child stack into parent
|#12426
|@ysthakur
|Fix #12416 by canonicalizing XDG_CONFIG_HOME before comparing to config_dir()
|#12420
|@IanManske
Range refactor
|#12405
|@merelymyself
|prevent
select (negative number) from hanging shell
|#12393
|@merelymyself
|Make auto-cd check for permissions
|#12342
|@devyn
|Add BufWriter to ChildStdin on the plugin interface
|#12419
|@devyn
|Fix deadlock on PluginCustomValue drop
|#12418
|@eopb
|Fix stop suggesting
--trash when already enabled (issue #12361)
|#12362
|@devyn
|Fix #12391: mkdir uses process startup directory instead of current script directory
|#12394
|@merelymyself
|prevent parser from parsing variables as units
|#12378
|@IanManske
|Fix hooks on 0.92.0
|#12383
|@sholderbach
|Make default config conservative about clipboard
|#12385
|@WindSoilder
|Avoid panic when pipe a variable to a custom command which have recursive call
|#12491
|@TheLostLambda
|fix(shell_integration): set window title on startup
|#12569
|@texastoland
|Ensure
currently_parsed_cwd is set for config files
|#12338
|@YizhePKU
|Fix circular source causing Nushell to crash
|#12262
|@friaes
|Fix circular source causing Nushell to crash
|#12411
Enhancing the documentation [toc]
Thanks to all the contributors below for helping us making the documentation of Nushell commands better 🙏
|author
|description
|url
|@deepanchal
|fix simple typo in commandline_.rs
|#12387
|@SylvanBrocard
|Update list of supported formats in dfr open error message.
|#12408
|@IanManske
|Mention
print in the
echo help text
|#12436
|@oornaque
|Fix typo in help stor import
|#12442
|@KAAtheWiseGit
|Fix example wording in
seq date
|#12665
|@IanManske
|Fix an
into bits example
|#12668
|@fdncred
|improve
nu --lsp command tooltips
|#12589
|@NotTheDr01ds
|Fixes #12482 by pointing help links for ndjson to a non-spam source (take 2)
|#12509
|@woosaaahh
|Change
cal --week-start examples + error message
|#12597
|@maxim-uvarov
|add search_term "str extract" to
parse command
|#12600
|@IanManske
|Improve the "input and output are the same file" error text
|#12619
Our set of commands is evolving [toc]
New commands [toc]
plugin add [toc]
Adds a plugin to the plugin registry file (default
$nu.plugin-path).
plugin add ~/.cargo/bin/nu_plugin_gstat
A different registry file can be used if desired:
plugin add --plugin-config ~/polars.msgpackz ~/.cargo/bin/nu_plugin_polars
Replaces part of
register, but can be used as a normal command, so it can be used within a script on a generated path. For example the following is now possible:
glob ~/.cargo/bin/nu_plugin_* | each { |file| plugin add $file }
plugin rm [toc]
Removes a plugin from the plugin registry file (default
$nu.plugin-path).
plugin rm gstat
plugin rm --plugin-config ~/polars.msgpackz polars
The commands will still remain in scope, but will not be present the next time
nu is started.
plugin use [toc]
Loads a plugin from the plugin registry file (default
$nu.plugin-path) at parse time.
This replaces the other part of
register - actually adding the commands to scope. It does not run the plugin executable, though, it just loads the previously added commands from the registry file.
It is not necessary to add this to your config file to use plugins that are in the registry file that
nu was started with. Those are all automatically loaded at startup, just as they were before.
from msgpack [toc]
Reads MessagePack format data into Nu values.
Example:
> 0x[a7 4e 75 73 68 65 6c 6c] | from msgpack
Nushell
# Open a MessagePack formatted file:
> open nushell.msgpack
╭─────────┬───────╮
│ nushell │ rocks │
╰─────────┴───────╯
You can read a stream of multiple MessagePack objects in the same format as the plugin protocol by using
from msgpack --objects:
> open --raw ~/nu_plugin_example.in.raw | from msgpack --objects
╭───┬─────────────────────────────────────────────────╮
│ 0 │ ╭───────┬────────────────────────────────────╮ │
│ │ │ │ ╭──────────┬─────────────────────╮ │ │
│ │ │ Hello │ │ protocol │ nu-plugin │ │ │
│ │ │ │ │ version │ 0.93.0 │ │ │
│ │ │ │ │ │ ╭───┬─────────────╮ │ │ │
│ │ │ │ │ features │ │ # │ name │ │ │ │
│ │ │ │ │ │ ├───┼─────────────┤ │ │ │
│ │ │ │ │ │ │ 0 │ LocalSocket │ │ │ │
│ │ │ │ │ │ ╰───┴─────────────╯ │ │ │
│ │ │ │ ╰──────────┴─────────────────────╯ │ │
│ │ ╰───────┴────────────────────────────────────╯ │
│ │ │
│ 1 │ ... │
│ 2 │ ... │
│ 3 │ ... │
│ 4 │ ... │
│ │ │
│ 5 │ Goodbye │
╰───┴─────────────────────────────────────────────────╯
Example captured with nu_plugin_tracer.
to msgpack [toc]
Converts Nu values into MessagePack.
Example:
> 'Nushell' | to msgpack
Length: 8 (0x8) bytes | printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii
00000000: a7 4e 75 73 68 65 6c 6c ×Nushell
# Save in MessagePack format to nushell.msgpack:
> {nushell: rocks} | save nushell.msgpack
from msgpackz [toc]
Just like
from msgpack, but decompresses with brotli first.
The
msgpackz format is used by the new plugin file format:
> open ~/.config/nushell/plugin.msgpackz
╭─────────────────┬─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╮
│ nushell_version │ 0.92.3 │
│ │ ╭───┬───────────────┬────────────────────────────────────┬───────┬────────────╮ │
│ plugins │ │ # │ name │ filename │ shell │ commands │ │
│ │ ├───┼───────────────┼────────────────────────────────────┼───────┼────────────┤ │
│ │ │ 0 │ custom_values │ .cargo/bin/nu_plugin_custom_values │ │ [table 8 │ │
│ │ │ │ │ │ │ rows] │ │
│ │ │ 1 │ dbus │ .cargo/bin/nu_plugin_dbus │ │ [table 7 │ │
│ │ │ │ │ │ │ rows] │ │
│ │ │ 2 │ emoji │ .cargo/bin/nu_plugin_emoji │ │ [table 1 │ │
│ │ │ │ │ │ │ row] │ │
│ │ │ 3 │ example │ .cargo/bin/nu_plugin_example │ │ [table 13 │ │
│ │ │ │ │ │ │ rows] │ │
│ │ │ 4 │ explore │ .cargo/bin/nu_plugin_explore │ │ [table 1 │ │
│ │ │ │ │ │ │ row] │ │
│ │ │ 5 │ formats │ .cargo/bin/nu_plugin_formats │ │ [table 4 │ │
│ │ │ │ │ │ │ rows] │ │
│ │ │ 6 │ gstat │ .cargo/bin/nu_plugin_gstat │ │ [table 1 │ │
│ │ │ │ │ │ │ row] │ │
│ │ │ 7 │ inc │ .cargo/bin/nu_plugin_inc │ │ [table 1 │ │
│ │ │ │ │ │ │ row] │ │
│ │ ╰───┴───────────────┴────────────────────────────────────┴───────┴────────────╯ │
╰─────────────────┴─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╯
to msgpackz [toc]
Just like
to msgpack, but compresses with brotli after encoding.
For example, to use it to manually edit the plugin file:
open ~/.config/nushell/plugin.msgpackz |
update plugins {
# Remove plugins with missing files:
where { get filename | path exists }
} |
save -f ~/.config/nushell/plugin.msgpackz
As with other format commands,
open and
save will automatically use the
msgpackz conversion if the file extension matches.
metadata set [toc]
The new
metadata set command added in #12564 allows one to modify the metadata of a pipeline/value.
For example, you can set the data source to be
ls, which will activate coloring using
LS_COLORS:
[[name]; [Cargo.lock] [Cargo.toml] [README.md]] | metadata set --datasource-ls
Changes to existing commands [toc]
with-env [toc]
Passing environment variables to
with-env via the list-like or single-row table form is now deprecated after #12523:
# deprecated
with-env [X Y W Z] { $env.X }
# also deprecated
with-env [[X Y]; [W Z]] { $env.X }
Instead, you should use the record form:
with-env { X: 'Y', W: 'Z' } { $env.X }
This also explicitly stops you from repeating the name of a environment variable, which was a potential source of bugs.
# silently: bar
with-env [X foo X bar] { $env.X }
# error
with-env { X: 'foo', X: 'bar' } { $env.X }
Additionally, setting the
PWD variable through
with-env is now disallowed.
load-env [toc]
With #12522, setting the
PWD variable through
load-env is now disallowed, both when the record is given as a pipeline input or command argument.
last [toc]
To be consistent with
first and other commands,
last now errors if the input is empty (#12478).
To suppress the error and return null if an input is empty, wrap
last in a
try block:
[] | try { last }
drop [toc]
With #12479,
drop will now error if the number of rows/columns is negative.
skip [toc]
To be consistent with
take and other commands,
skip no longer accepts external streams as input (#12559).
group-by [toc]
If a closure was used as the grouper for
group-by, then errors inside the closure would previously be ignored. Instead,
group-by would put the row/item under the
error group. With #12508, errors are no longer ignored and will immediately be bubbled up.
timeit [toc]
After #12465, the
timeit command will no longer capture external command output, instead redirecting output to the terminal/stdio.
kill [toc]
The
kill command used to return a stream of values in certain cases. In #12480 this was changed so that
kill now always returns a single value (null or a string).
each [toc]
The signature of
each previously showed that the closure provided to each had a second
Int parameter. This parameter was removed some time ago, and the signature has been updated in #12666.
ls [toc]
Instead of a single optional path, the
ls command now takes a rest argument of paths (#12327). I.e., you can spread a list into
ls:
ls ...[directory1 directory2]
or simply
ls multiple directories:
ls directory1 directory2
du [toc]
In the
ls PR (#12327), the same changes were also made to
du. So now,
du takes a rest argument of paths just like
ls.
try [toc]
With #12648, the exit code of the failed external command can be retrieved in a
catch block via the usual
$env.LAST_EXIT_CODE.
version [toc]
Thanks to @poliorcetics, the
version command now has additional columns for the
major,
minor,
patch, and
pre portions of the current nushell version (#12593).
into filesize [toc]
Thanks to @singh-priyank in #12443,
into filesize can now parse negative filesizes from strings.
view source [toc]
Thanks to @merelymyself, the
view source command now displays more information like type signatures and default argument values (#12359).
grid [toc]
Instead of returning an error string,
grid now triggers an error if it is unable to fit the grid in the available or specified number of columns (#12654).
explain [toc]
With #12432, the
type column returned from
explain should no longer contain
string for every row.
Deprecated commands [toc]
register [toc]
This command is deprecated in favor of the new
plugin add and
plugin use commands. See the relevant section for the reasoning behind this change.
lazy make [toc]
The
lazy make command has been deprecated in #12656 following the deprecation of lazy records (see lazy record deprecation).
describe --collect-lazyrecords [toc]
Since lazy records are now deprecated (see lazy record deprecation), the
--collect-lazyrecords flag for
describe was also deprecated in #12667.
Removed commands and flags [toc]
run-external flags [toc]
The
--redirect-stdout,
--redirect-stderr,
--redirect-combine, and
--trim-end-newline flags have been removed in #12659 following their deprecation in 0.92.0. See the previous release notes for migration info.
commandline flags [toc]
The
--cursor,
--cursor-end,
--append,
--insert, and
--replace flags on
commandline were removed with #12658. These flags were deprecated back in 0.91.0 following the introduction of a new command API for
commandline. See the previous release notes for more information.
For plugin developers [toc]
New protocol features [toc]
LocalSocket: local socket mode. Added in PR #12448.
New engine calls [toc]
See the Rust docs for
EngineInterface for specific documentation for Rust plugins.
GetSpanContents: view the source code of a span. Added in PR #12439.
EnterForeground: enter the terminal controlling (foreground) process group. Added in PR #12448.
LeaveForeground: leave the foreground process group. Added in PR #12448.
Breaking changes [toc]
- #12659 Remove deprecated flags on
run-external
- #12658 Remove deprecated flags on
commandline
- #12610 Shrink the size of
Expr
- #12601 Make the same file error more likely to appear
- #12579 Overhaul the plugin cache file with a new msgpack+brotli format
- #12582 Remove the
Value::Blockcase
- #12559 Don't allow skip on external stream
- #12577 Removed the polars dtypes command
- #12566 Update crate feature flags
- #12508 Make
group-byreturn errors in closure
- #12523 Improve
with-envrobustness
- #12522 Disallow setting the
PWDvia
load-envinput
- #12478 Refactor
firstand
last
- #12480 Return value instead of stream from
kill
- #12479
droprefactor
- #12465 Force timeit to not capture stdout
- #12365 Implement
De-/
Serializefor
Recordmanually
Full changelog [toc]
- devyn created
- Fix missing local socket feature
- Split the plugin crate
- Fix inconsistent print behavior
- Add a bit more delay before
pscalls in plugin persistence tests
- Add plugin error propagation on write/flush
- Msgpack commands
- Rename plugin cache file ⇒ plugin registry file
- Fix (and test) for a deadlock that can happen while waiting for protocol info
- Further improve messages related to error propagation on plugin calls
- Accept filenames in other plugin management commands
- Fix error message propagation on plugin call failure
- Deprecate
registerand add
plugin use
- Add
ErrSpanextension trait for
Result
- update
toolkit register plugins⇒
toolkit add plugins
- stress_internals: exit(1) on io error
- Overhaul the plugin cache file with a new msgpack+brotli format
- Switch plugin msgpack protocol to named format
- Add an example Nushell plugin written in Nushell itself
- Fix the error output in the python plugin to match LabeledError
- Replace subtraction of Instants and Durations with saturating subtractions
- Improve safety of
get_unchecked_strin
nu_system::macos
- Add a panic unwind handler during plugin calls
- Python plugin: remove unnecessary fields from signature
- Local socket mode and foreground terminal control for plugins
- Improve error messages for plugin protocol by removing
#[serde(untagged)]
- Copy-on-write for record values
- Switch the CI to use macos-13 instead of macos-latest, due to failures
- Isolate tests from user config
- Add --no-newline option to
nu
- Add
GetSpanContentsengine call
- Use nu-cmd-lang default context for plugin tests
- Fix some of the tests in
tests::shell
- Add BufWriter to ChildStdin on the plugin interface
- Improve handling of custom values in plugin examples
- Fix deadlock on PluginCustomValue drop
- Fix testing.nu import of std log
- Fix #12391: mkdir uses process startup directory instead of current script directory
- Make drop notification timing for plugin custom values more consistent
- fdncred created
- fixes a rust-analyzer warning
- restore
query web --as-tableto working order
- update wix to include nu_plugin_polars
- update to latest reedline
- update to latest reedline 455b9a3
- improve
nu --lspcommand tooltips
- add ability to set metadata
- bump nushell to latest reedline
- better logging for shell_integration ansi escapes + better plugin perf logging
- try to be a bit more precise with repl logging
- bump python plugin nushell version
- maxim-uvarov created
- hustcer created
- IanManske created
- Add deprecation warning to
describe --collect-lazyrecords
- Make exit code available in
catchblock
- Fix an
into bitsexample
eachsignature fix
- Remove deprecated flags on
run-external
- Remove deprecated flags on
commandline
nu-cmd-langcleanup
- Lazy record deprecation
- Shrink the size of
Expr
- Improve the "input and output are the same file" error text
- Refactor using
ClosureEvaltypes
- Make the same file error more likely to appear
- Remove the
Value::Blockcase
- Box
ImportPatternin
Expr
- Add
ListItemtype for
Expr::List
- Make
group-byreturn errors in closure
- Add
Record::into_columns
- Fix clippy lint
- Refactor
firstand
last
- Return value instead of stream from
kill
droprefactor
- Rename
IoStreamto
OutDest
- Mention
echohelp text
explainrefactor
- Prevent panic on date overflow
- Fix merging child stack into parent
Rangerefactor
- Fix hooks on 0.92.0
- Add deprecation warning to
- merelymyself created
- KAAtheWiseGit created
- app/dependabot created
- Bump serial_test from 3.0.0 to 3.1.0
- Bump rust-ini from 0.20.0 to 0.21.0
- Bump actions/checkout from 4.1.2 to 4.1.3
- Bump crate-ci/typos from 1.20.9 to 1.20.10
- Bump rmp-serde from 1.1.2 to 1.2.0
- Bump crate-ci/typos from 1.20.7 to 1.20.9
- Bump crate-ci/typos from 1.20.3 to 1.20.7
- Bump similar from 2.4.0 to 2.5.0
- Bump h2 from 0.3.24 to 0.3.26
- Bump rust-embed from 8.2.0 to 8.3.0
- Bump shadow-rs from 0.26.1 to 0.27.1
- WindSoilder created
- Avoid panic when pipe a variable to a custom command which have recursive call
- set the type of default NU_LIB_DIRS and NU_PLUGIN_DIRS to list<string>
- Don't allow skip on external stream
- Unify
working_set.errorusage.
- remove useless path.rs
- making
lsand
dusupports rest parameters.
- Force timeit to not capture stdout
- stormasm created
- sholderbach created
- Update
ratatuito deduplicate
synin build
- Small refactor in
cal
- Update crate feature flags
- Impl
FusedIteratorfor record iterators
- Minor housekeeping in the parser
- Improve
with-envrobustness
- Disallow setting the
PWDvia
load-envinput
- Also use old mac workers for
pluginsjob
- Bump version to
0.92.3
- Bump our Rust version to stable
- Update MSRV following
rust-toolchain.toml
- Implement
De-/
Serializefor
Recordmanually
- Tweak release workflow after
0.92.1lessons
- Bump version to
0.92.2
- Bump version to
0.92.1
- Bump
crate-ci/typosand fix typos
- Make default config conservative about clipboard
- Bump version for
0.92.0release
- Update
- ayax79 created
- Added commands for working with the plugin cache.
- Removed the polars dtypes command
- Only mark collected dataframes as from_lazy=false when collect is called from the collect command.
- Upgrading nu-cmd-dataframe to polars 0.39
- Upgrading nu_plugin_polars to polars 0.39.1
- Fixing NuLazyFrame/NuDataFrame conversion issues
- Cleaning up to_pipe_line_data and cache_and_to_value, making them part of CustomValueSupport
- Ensure that lazy frames converted via to-lazy are not converted back to eager frames later in the pipeline.
- Added a PluginTest method that will call custom_value_to_base_value
- Two consecutive calls to into-lazy should not fail
- Polars 0.38 upgrade
- Ensure that two columns named index don't exist when converting a Dataframe to a nu Value.
- Handle relative paths correctly on polars to-(parquet|jsonl|arrow|etc) commands
- Added a short flag -c to polars append --col
- displaying span information, creation time, and size with polars ls
- Showing full help when running the polars command
- Move dataframes support to a plugin
- Added let command to PluginTest
- amtoine created
- woosaaahh created
- poliorcetics created
- YizhePKU created
- TheLostLambda created
- schrieveslaach created
- NotTheDr01ds created
- texastoland created
- singh-priyank created
- oornaque created
- ysthakur created
- friaes created
- eopb created
- SylvanBrocard created
- deepanchal created
- kubouch created