Nushell
A new type of shell
Cross-platform
Nu works on Linux, macOS, BSD, and Windows. Learn it once, then use it anywhere.
Everything is data
Nu pipelines use structured data so you can safely select, filter, and sort the same way every time. Stop parsing strings and start solving problems.
Powerful plugins
It's easy to extend Nu using a powerful plugin system.
Nu works with existing data
Nu speaks JSON, YAML, SQLite, Excel, and more out of the box. It's easy to bring data into a Nu pipeline whether it's in a file, a database, or a web API:
Nu has great error messages
Nu operates on typed data, so it catches bugs that other shells don't. And when things break, Nu tells you exactly where and why:
Get Nu
Nushell is available as downloadable binaries, via your favourite package manager, in a GitHub Action, and as source code. Read the detailed installation instructions or dive right in:
macOS / Linux:
Homebrew
$ brew install nushell
Nix profile
$ nix profile install nixpkgs#nushell
Windows:
# Install to user scope (by default).
winget install nushell
# Machine scope installation (Run as admin).
winget install nushell --scope machine
After installing, launch Nu by typing
nu.
Documentation
- Getting Started guides you through getting familiar with Nushell
- Coming to Nu describes similarities and differences to other languages and shells
- Nu Fundamentals is a more elaborate and structured description of the fundamentals
- Programming in Nu describes Nu as a programming language
- Nu as a Shell gives you insight into interactive functionality and configurability in a shell environment
Community
Join us on Discord if you have any questions about Nu!
