Nu speaks JSON, YAML, SQLite, Excel, and more out of the box. It's easy to bring data into a Nu pipeline whether it's in a file, a database, or a web API:

Nu operates on typed data, so it catches bugs that other shells don't. And when things break, Nu tells you exactly where and why:

Nushell is available as downloadable binaries, via your favourite package manager, in a GitHub Action, and as source code. Read the detailed installation instructions or dive right in:

$ brew install nushell

$ nix profile install nixpkgs#nushell

# Install to user scope (by default). winget install nushell # Machine scope installation (Run as admin). winget install nushell -- scope machine

After installing, launch Nu by typing nu .

Getting Started guides you through getting familiar with Nushell

Coming to Nu describes similarities and differences to other languages and shells

Nu Fundamentals is a more elaborate and structured description of the fundamentals

Programming in Nu describes Nu as a programming language

Nu as a Shell gives you insight into interactive functionality and configurability in a shell environment

