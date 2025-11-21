Nu Blog
This week in Nushell #326
PRs and activity for Nushell the week ending Thursday, 2025-11-20Read More →
This week in Nushell #325
PRs and activity for Nushell the week ending Thursday, 2025-11-13Read More →
This week in Nushell #324
PRs and activity for Nushell the week ending Thursday, 2025-11-06Read More →
This week in Nushell #323
PRs and activity for Nushell the week ending Thursday, 2025-10-30Read More →
This week in Nushell #322
PRs and activity for Nushell the week ending Thursday, 2025-10-23Read More →
This week in Nushell #321
PRs and activity for Nushell the week ending Thursday, 2025-10-16Read More →
Nushell 0.108.0
Today, we're releasing version 0.108.0 of Nu. This release adds an optional MCP server for AI agents, new experimental options (`pipefail` and `enforce-runtime-annotations`), smarter completions with per-command completers, clearer errors and better streaming behavior, `reorder-cell-paths` enabled by default, and stronger `CustomValue` support.Read More →
This week in Nushell #320
PRs and activity for Nushell the week ending Thursday, 2025-10-09Read More →
This week in Nushell #319
PRs and activity for Nushell the week ending Thursday, 2025-10-02Read More →
This week in Nushell #318
PRs and activity for Nushell the week ending Thursday, 2025-09-25Read More →
This week in Nushell #317
PRs and activity for Nushell the week ending Thursday, 2025-09-18Read More →
This week in Nushell #316
PRs and activity for Nushell the week ending Thursday, 2025-09-11Read More →
This week in Nushell #315
PRs and activity for Nushell the week ending Thursday, 2025-09-04Read More →
Nushell 0.107.0
Today, we're releasing version 0.107.0 of Nu. This release has a pretty big variety of improvements to various parts of Nushell. There are some new features for `watch`, `find`, and `query xml`, and changes to over 50 commands!Read More →
This week in Nushell #314
PRs and activity for Nushell the week ending Thursday, 2025-08-28Read More →
This week in Nushell #313
PRs and activity for Nushell the week ending Thursday, 2025-08-21Read More →
This week in Nushell #312
PRs and activity for Nushell this weekRead More →
This week in Nushell #311
PRs and activity for Nushell this weekRead More →
This week in Nushell #310
PRs and activity for Nushell the week ending Thursday, 2025-07-31Read More →
Nushell 0.106.1
Today, we're releasing version 0.106.1 of Nu. This patch release fixes a regression with bare string interpolation from 0.106.0, the const version of `get`, and several build-related issues.Read More →
This week in Nushell #309
PRs and activity for Nushell the week ending Thursday, 2025-07-24Read More →
Nushell 0.106.0
Today, we're releasing version 0.106.0 of Nu. This release adds...Read More →
This week in Nushell #308
PRs and activity for Nushell the week ending Thursday, 2025-07-17Read More →
This week in Nushell #307
PRs and activity for Nushell the week ending Thursday, 2025-07-10Read More →
This week in Nushell #306
PRs and activity for Nushell the week ending Thursday, 2025-07-03Read More →
This week in Nushell #305
PRs and activity for Nushell the week ending Thursday, 2025-06-26Read More →
This Week in Nushell #304
XML namespace support, a new table style, and more!Read More →
This Week in Nushell #303
Clip gets a promotion; http gets smarter, and more!Read More →
Nushell 0.105.1
Today, we're releasing version 0.105.1 of Nu. This release adds a fix to make `cargo install nu` possible again.Read More →
Nushell 0.105.0
Today, we're releasing version 0.105.0 of Nu. This release adds support for stored closures in the `where` command, making `filter` obsolete, improved deprecation tools for custom commands, case-sensitive cell-path handling with new syntax for case-insensitivity, a powerful new `recurse` command to explore nested data, a full switch from OpenSSL to Rustls for simpler Linux builds, smarter HTTP commands that add `http://` by default, and several new features and improvements to Polars integration.Read More →
This Week in Nushell #302
This week's contributions to Nushell!Read More →
This Week in Nushell #301
This week's contributions to Nushell!Read More →
This Week in Nushell #300
This week's contributions to Nushell!Read More →
Nushell 0.104.1
Today, we're releasing version 0.104.1 of Nu. This release fixes some issues related to the Windows MSI installer and the Nushell winget package.Read More →
This Week in Nushell #299
This week's contributions to Nushell!Read More →
This Week in Nushell #298
No excerpt this week. Check back next!Read More →
This Week in Nushell #297
Release week slowdown? I think not!Read More →
Nushell 0.104.0
Today, we're releasing version 0.104.0 of Nu. This release adds additional job control capabilities, many datetime improvements, and a number of new Polars commands.Read More →
This week in Nushell #296
Job tagging, new completions in nu_scripts, and ...Read More →
This week in Nushell #295
Ultra-cool contributors editionRead More →
This week in Nushell #294
Déjà vu edition - More datetime features and much more!Read More →
This week in Nushell #293
datetime improvements and more!Read More →
This week in Nushell #292
More than a few fixes, new Polars commands, VSCode extensions improvements, and more!Read More →
This week in Nushell #291
As you are well aware, 0.103 was released this week, and you're probably too busy having fun with background jobs to read TWiN. But just in case ...Read More →
Nushell 0.103.0
Today, we're releasing version 0.103.0 of Nu. This release adds support for spawning background jobs, attaching attributes to custom commands, official `.deb`, `.apk`, and `.rpm` packages, a number of Vi-mode enhancements, more than 20 new proposed commands in the `std-rfc` module, and much more.Read More →
This week in Nushell #290
Be on the lookout for a new release! Nushell 0.103 is just around the corner, with an expected drop sometime around Tuesday. That is, of course, ...Read More →
This week in Nushell #289
10,000th commit milestone and more!Read More →
This week in Nushell #288
Wow! What a week! Huge thanks to cosineblast for the incredible effort in landing one of Nushell's most anticipated and highly requested ...Read More →
This week in Nushell #287
With this week's TWiN, we start reporting on a few more repositories. That is, commits to almost *all* Nushell repos will nowRead More →
This week in Nushell #286
Some exciting changes this week in main and nightlies include the first drop of a new Custom Attributes feature - Thanks @Bahex!Read More →
This week in Nushell #285
Since this was a release-week, a number of the changes below are included in the 0.102.0 release, a few were housekeeping tasks related ...Read More →
Nushell 0.102.0
Today, we're releasing version 0.102.0 of Nu. This release adds runtime pipeline input type checking, several new commands and operators, and various other miscellaneous improvements.Read More →
This week in Nushell #283 and #284
The last week of contributions brings us (yet more) completion improvements, a new `version check` command, the ability to Rickroll directly in Nushell (and far more useful actions) using `start` with application URIs, an easier to remember (renamed) `format number` command, and more.Read More →
Nushell 0.101.0
Today, we're releasing version 0.101.0 of Nu. This release adds a simplified startup configuration, several new commands, and additional tools to introspect the Nushell engine.Read More →
Upcoming Configuration Enhancements
In the recent 0.100 release, we made some significant improvements to the way startup configuration is handled. We'll be building on that with some new features in the upcoming 0.101 release as well. Users who have been running nightly releases or building from source have been trialing these changes for about two weeks now.Read More →
Nushell 0.100.0
Today, we're releasing version 0.100.0 of Nu. In addition to being a major milestone, this release adds two new operators for working with strings, fixes division and modulo quirks, improves plugin management, and includes a very large number of other minor improvements and fixes.Read More →
Nushell 0.99.1
Today, we're releasing version 0.99.1 of Nu. This release fixes a bug regarding `$env.LAST_EXIT_CODE`.Read More →
Nushell 0.99.0
Today, we're releasing version 0.99.0 of Nu. This release overhauls sorting and adds increased support for the kitty keyboard protocol.Read More →
Nushell 0.98.0
Today, we're releasing version 0.98.0 of Nu. This release changes non-zero exit codes from external commands to be handled as errors, makes the IR evaluator the default, removes support for the system clipboard, and includes many command changes and bugfixes.Read More →
Nushell Showcase on Discord
Last week, we added a new Showcase channel to our Discord server.Read More →
Nushell 0.97.1
Today, we're releasing version 0.97.1 of Nu. This release makes parsing of assignments more consistent, enhances path completions, and includes many enhancements to commands.Read More →
Nushell 0.96.1
Today, we're releasing version 0.96.1 of Nu. This release fixes various bugs introduced by the 0.96.0 release, including the behavior of `$in` in range expressions, and some minor fixes to IR evaluation and plugins.Read More →
Nushell 0.96.0
Today, we're releasing version 0.96.0 of Nu. This release adds a new internal representation compiler and evaluator (in preview), makes `$in` expressions more consistent, adds autoload directories for package managers to use when bundling additional functionality for Nushell, enables new functionality for plugins, and includes numerous bug fixes and improvements to usability.Read More →
Nushell 0.95.0
Today, we're releasing version 0.95.0 of Nu. This release adds external command parsing improvements, plugin version reporting, parse-time evaluation for many more string commands, constants for cache and data directories, and many bug fixes!Read More →
Nushell 0.94.2
Today, we're releasing version 0.94.2 of Nu. This is a patch release to fix issues introduced by 0.94.0 and 0.94.1.Read More →
Nushell 0.94.1
Today, we're releasing version 0.94.1 of Nu. This is a patch release to fix issues introduced by 0.94.0.Read More →
Nushell 0.94.0
Today, we're releasing version 0.94.0 of Nu. This release adds case-preserving environment, changes to path handling, raw string literals, and improvements to streaming!Read More →
Top 5 Nushell Hacks
Here are the top 5 nushell hacks.Read More →
Nushell Bashisms
These are the "bashisms" that Nushell supports.Read More →
Nushell 0.93.0
Today, we're releasing version 0.93.0 of Nu. This release reworks plugin management, allows plugins to interact with the terminal, adds a new Polars plugin, and makes some changes around setting environment variables.Read More →
Nushell 30k stars blog post
The Nushell GitHub Repository has reached 30,000 stars and we'd like to say thanks!Read More →
Nushell 0.92.2 (hot-fix)
Today, we're releasing version 0.92.2 of Nu. This release fixes a security vulnerability present in 0.92.1 on Windows.Read More →
Nushell 0.92.1 (hot-fix)
Today, we're releasing version 0.92.1 of Nu. This release fixes issues present in 0.92.0, including with hooks that modify scope and with the mkdir and touch commands.Read More →
Nushell 0.92.0
Today, we're releasing version 0.92.0 of Nu. This release adds exciting new plugin features (persistence, a reworked API, and more functionality), a simple profiler, support for XDG_CONFIG_HOME, scoped file redirections, and changes to external command output.Read More →
Nushell 0.91.0
Today, we're releasing version 0.91.0 of Nu. This release adds changes to globing, an overhaul to the plugin protocol, support for piping command stderr, and new commands!Read More →
Nushell 0.90.1
Today, we're releasing version 0.90.1 of Nu. This release adds new completion menu improvements, unifies how globbing works across commands, and improves many existing commands.Read More →
Nushell 0.89.0
Today, we're releasing version 0.89.0 of Nu. This release adds spreading of argument lists to command calls, better editor integration, and many bugfixes.Read More →
Who's got talent?
We are looking for a logo and a mascot: WE NEED YOU!Read More →
Nushell 0.88.0
Today, we're releasing version 0.88.0 of Nu. This release adds a spread operator, output stream improvements, dynamic switch support, and much more.Read More →
Nushell 2023 Survey Results
Let's take a look at the results of the 2023 Nushell surveyRead More →
Nushell 0.87.0
Today, we're releasing version 0.87.0 of Nu. This release focussed heavily on improving internals, fills a few gaps in our command set and completion handling, and starts work on an integrated LSP language server.Read More →
Nushell 0.86
Today, we're releasing version 0.86 of Nu. This release adds fish-like directory completions, type system improvements, our first officially supported uutils command, and much more.Read More →
Nushell 0.85
Today, we're releasing version 0.85 of Nu. This release adds the first uutils command, unlocks more constant evaluation at parse time, and polishes many commands.Read More →
Celebrating 4 years of Nushell
Today, we're celebrating 4 years since Nushell's first public release.Read More →
Nushell 0.84.0
Today, we're releasing version 0.84.0 of Nu. This release adds adds exporting constants from modules, `scope` commands improvements, cosmetic changes, and many smaller changes to our commands.Read More →
Nushell 0.83.1 (hot-fix)
Today, we're releasing patch version 0.83.1 of Nu. This hot-fix release aims to fix issues introduced by 0.83.0 and its type system changes.Read More →
Nushell 0.83
Today, we're releasing version 0.83 of Nu. This release adds match guards, stronger type checking features, unit testing improvements, flexible variable initializations, and more.Read More →
Reaching a nu phase in Nushell's development - The road from 0.82 to 1.0
Ahead of the 0.82 release, we share our plans on how we intend to stabilize for 1.0 and announce that we slow to a four-week release schedule.Read More →
Nushell 0.82
Today, we're releasing version 0.82 of Nu. This release focuses on polishing the user experience.Read More →
Nushell 0.81
Today, we're releasing version 0.81 of Nu. This release focuses on polishing the user experience.Read More →
Nushell 0.80
Today, we're releasing version 0.80 of Nu. This release adds record type annotations, modules from directories, and improvements to the standard library.Read More →
Nushell 0.79
Today, we're releasing version 0.79 of Nu. This release adds a standard library written in nu itself and enhanced IDE support.Read More →
Nushell 0.78
Today, we're releasing version 0.78 of Nu. This release adds pattern matching, speed improvements, easier cell paths when columns may be missing, better error handling, and much more.Read More →
Nushell 0.77
Today, we're releasing version 0.77 of Nu. This release adds reworked aliases, more consistent timestamp handling, reworked XML support, and more.Read More →
Nushell 0.76
Today, we're releasing version 0.76 of Nu. This release adds more commands for debugging, multiplication to clone strings, and moves some file formats to a plugin, thanks to better plugin support.Read More →
Nushell 0.75
Today, we're releasing version 0.75 of Nu. This release extends our unicode support, renames some important HTTP-related commands, and improves our module system. It also contains a good amount of polish and refactoring behind the scenes.Read More →
Nushell 0.74
Today, we're releasing version 0.74 of Nu. This release includes improvements on handling signatures of `exec` and known externals, improved `help`, initial support for parse-time constants, new commands, and many improvements to our existing commands.Read More →
Nushell 0.73
Today, we're releasing version 0.73 of Nu. This release includes new math commands, an interactive data viewer, and many command refinements.Read More →
Nushell 0.72
Today, we're releasing version 0.72 of Nu. This release includes many new features include mutability, looping, early returns, changes to the core commands, and much more.Read More →
Nushell 0.71
Today, we're releasing version 0.71 of Nu. This release includes new operators, better consistency, improved completions, and more.Read More →
Nushell 0.70
Today, we're releasing version 0.70 of Nu. This release includes big improvements to table drawing and lots of overall polish.Read More →
Nushell 0.69
Today, we're releasing version 0.69 of Nu. This release includes bugfixes and improvements to existing languages.Read More →
Nushell 0.68
Today, we're releasing version 0.68 of Nu. This is release a rework of modules, a new source-env command, overlay changes, and more.Read More →
Nushell 0.67
Today, we're releasing version 0.67 of Nu. This is release includes a new variable naming convention, improvements to file modules and file sourcing, and more.Read More →
Nushell 0.66
Today, we're releasing version 0.66 of Nu. This is release includes a new table output, better exit code support, and more.Read More →
Nushell 0.65
Today, we're releasing version 0.65 of Nu. This release includes better support for binary data, a new way of checking source files for correctness, improved command unification, and more.Read More →
Nushell 0.64
Today, we're releasing version 0.64 of Nu. It's the first to include input overloading, input/output types, and lazy dataframes.Read More →
Nushell 0.63
Today, we're releasing version 0.63 of Nu. This release is the first to include the 'overlays' feature, hooks, lazy dataframes, and more.Read More →
Nushell 0.62
Today, we're releasing version 0.62 of Nu. This release deeper integration with sqlite, new completion logic, and much more.Read More →
Nushell 0.61
Today, we're releasing version 0.61 of Nu. This release includes UI improvements, many bugfixes, improved glob support, and more.Read More →
Nushell 0.60
Today, we're releasing version 0.60 of Nu. This is an enormous release, with lots of changes across all aspects of Nushell.Read More →
Nushell 0.59 (aka 0.60 beta)
Today, we're releasing a beta release of 0.60 of Nu. This is to get early feedback on 0.60 before it's full release in three weeks.Read More →
Nushell 0.44
Today, we're releasing 0.44 of Nu. This is the last release before engine-q becomes the new engine.Read More →
Nushell 0.43
Today, we're releasing 0.43 of Nu. This release is a bugfix release of 0.42.Read More →
Nushell 0.42
Today, we're releasing 0.42 of Nu. This release is a bugfix release of 0.41.Read More →
Nushell 0.41
Today, we're releasing 0.41 of Nu. This release is a bugfix release of 0.40.Read More →
Nushell 0.40
Today, we're releasing 0.40 of Nu. This release is includes better table imports and much smaller release size.Read More →
Nushell 0.39
Today, we're releasing 0.39 of Nu. This release is a bugfix release of 0.38.Read More →
Nushell 0.38
Today, we're releasing 0.38 of Nu. This release includes polish to the user interface, improvements to how columns are passed, lots of bug fixes, and updates on the upcoming engine.Read More →
Nushell 0.37
Today, we're releasing 0.37 of Nu. This release adds a new find function, improvements to the current engine, and updates on the upcoming engine.Read More →
Nushell 0.36
Today, we're releasing 0.36 of Nu. This release fixes some long-standing issues with history, improves the help system, improves dataframes, and much more.Read More →
Two years of Nushell
Happy birthday, Nushell! Today mark's the second year for Nushell.Read More →
Nushell 0.35
Today, we're releasing 0.35 of Nu. This release shows off a lot of dataframe progress and lots of command polish.Read More →
Nushell 0.34
Today, we're releasing 0.34 of Nu. This release is the first to support dataframes and also includes a set of usability improvements.Read More →
Nushell 0.33
Today, we're releasing 0.33 of Nu. This release includes improved completions, support for pipeline variables, syntax theming and more.Read More →
Nushell 0.32
Today, we're releasing 0.32 of Nu. This release contains a large amount of usability improvements.Read More →
Nushell 0.31
Today, we're releasing 0.31 of Nu. This release includes continued polish of the engine and commands.Read More →
Nushell 0.30
Today, we're releasing 0.30 of Nu. This release adds big improvements to performance and simplicity of the engine.Read More →
Nushell 0.29
Today, we're releasing 0.29 of Nu. This release adds more polish for paths, streaming, and more.Read More →
Nushell 0.28
Today, we're releasing 0.28 of Nu. In this release we've added new commands for working with tables, paths, and lots of general feature improvements.Read More →
Nushell 0.27
Today, we're releasing 0.27 of Nu. This release fixes some long-standing issues with Nushell.Read More →
Nushell 0.26
Today, we're releasing 0.26 of Nu. It's a polish release with lots of improvements.Read More →
Nushell 0.25
Today, we're releasing 0.25 of Nu. It's one of the largest releases we've ever done.Read More →
Nushell 0.24
Today, we're releasing 0.24 of Nu. We've added a few new utilities, improved the existing date functionality, and more.Read More →
Nushell 0.23
Today, we're releasing 0.23 of Nu. In this version, we continue improving the commands, release a new website, and talk about some of the experiments that will be making their way into Nu in future versions.Read More →
Nushell 0.22
Today, we're releasing 0.22 of Nu. In this version, we introduce a new flattening command, more math commands, we remove it-expansion, and add a lot of assorted improvements.Read More →
Nushell 0.21
Today, we're releasing 0.21 of Nu. In this version, we introduce a charting functionality for quickly exploring data, stability improvements, and some general command cleanups.Read More →
Nushell 0.20
Today, we're releasing 0.20 of Nu. In this version, we're introducing some new features for working with rows, improvements to completions, and more.Read More →
Nushell 0.19
Today, we're releasing 0.19 of Nu. In this version, we fill some long-lived gaps in Nu, improve completions, theming, and much more.Read More →
One year of Nushell
Hard to imagine that it's already been a year since Nu first went public. A year later and we've learned a lot, and made a few mistakes along the way. In this post, we look back over the year and see how we did and where we might be going in the future.Read More →
Nushell 0.18
Today, we're releasing 0.18 of Nu. The focus of this release was largely to polish what is already there, ensuring that internally parts work together better, are more consistent, and are easier to maintain. We've also added new commands for working with paths, URLs, strings, and lists.Read More →
Nushell 0.17.0
Today, we're releasing 0.17 of Nu, the first Nu to include WebAssembly, custom keybindings, and much more.Read More →
Nushell 0.16.0
Today, we're releasing 0.16 of Nu. What's new?Read More →
Nushell 0.15.0
Today, we're releasing 0.15 of Nu - and it has a few last-minute surprises we hope you'll find as much fun as we do.Read More →
Nushell 0.14.0
We're excited to release version 0.14.0 of Nu!Read More →
Nushell 0.13.0
We're excited to release version 0.13.0 of Nu! This is by *far* one the the biggest releases, yet. Let's dive in!Read More →
Nushell 0.12.0
We're excited to release version 0.12.0 of Nu!Read More →
Nushell 0.11.0
We're excited to release the 0.11.0 release of Nu. This release continues to push us forward with new commands, improved engine internals, bugfixes, and more.Read More →
Nushell 0.10.0
Greetings and welcome to the 10th release of Nushell! Yes, that's right this is the tenth release of Nu we've put out in the wild, and oh is this release wild. So let's stop dilly-dallying and get right to it, shall we?Read More →
Nushell 0.9.0
We're happy to announce the 0.9.0 release of Nu. This release offers better help and error feedback, better support for the native shell, new commands, lots of command improvements, and bugfixes.Read More →
Nushell 0.8.0
We're happy to announce the 0.8.0 release of Nu. This continues a series of internal improvements, with better stability and correctness, and, of course, new features.Read More →
Happy Nu Year 2020
2019 was quite the year for Nushell. We landed the initial commit on May 10th, and 1881 commits later we find ourselves at the end of 2019. What all happened this year?Read More →
Nushell 0.7.0
We're happy to announce the 0.7.0 release of Nu. This release has a couple new features, bugfixes, and lots of internal improvements on the way to upcoming features.Read More →
Nushell 0.6.0
We're happy to announce the 0.6.0 release of Nu. This release has a bunch of new features, bugfixes, and general improvements.Read More →
Nushell 2019 Survey Results
Recently, we ran a short survey to see how you were feeling about nushell. Here are the results.Read More →
Nushell 0.5.0
Today, we're happy to announce the 0.5.0 release for Nu. We've got lots of new features, including some long-requested ones, in this release.Read More →
Nushell 0.4.0
Today we're happy to announce the 0.4.0 release of Nushell. The 0.4.0 marks a continually maturing shell that is now starting to show signs of stability. And, of course, a few fun features along the way.Read More →
Nushell 0.3.0
We're happy to announce that today we're releasing Nushell 0.3.0. Nu has seen numerous bugfixes, performance improvements, and features added since its initial public release (which was only a few weeks ago!)Read More →
Introducing nushell
Today, we're introducing a new shell, written in Rust. It draws inspiration from the classic Unix philosophy of pipelines, the structured data approach of PowerShell, functional programming, systems programming, and more.Read More →