In this section we have put together a bunch of useful tips to get you started with Nushell. These are simple commands that will help you ease your way into the Nushell philosophy.

If you are in the need of more detailed Nushell scripts, have a look at the Nushell scripts repository or the #cool-scripts channel on Nushell's Discord where you will find many other interesting scripts written for Nushell.

And if you are looking for cool oneliners like this one

( http get https://api.chucknorris.io/jokes/random ) .value

check out the cool-oneliners section of the Nushell scripts repository.