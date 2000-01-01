Installing Nu
There are lots of ways to get Nu up and running. You can download pre-built binaries from our release page, use your favourite package manager, or build from source.
The main Nushell binary is named
nu (or
nu.exe on Windows). After installation, you can launch it by typing
nu.
$ nu
/home/sophiajt/Source>
Pre-built Binaries
Nu binaries are published for Linux, macOS, and Windows with each GitHub release. Just download, extract the binaries, then copy them to a location on your PATH.
Package Managers
Nu is available via several package managers:
For macOS and Linux, Homebrew is a popular choice (
brew install nushell).
For Windows:
- Machine scope installation:
winget install nushell --scope machine
- Machine scope upgrade:
winget update nushell
- User scope installation:
winget install nushellor
winget install nushell --scope user
- User scope upgrade: Due to winget-cli issue #3011, running
winget update nushellwill unexpectedly install the latest version to
C:\Program Files\nu. To work around this, run
winget install nushellagain to install the latest version in the user scope.
- Machine scope installation:
Chocolatey (
choco install nushell)
Scoop (
scoop install nu)
For Debian & Ubuntu:
curl -fsSL https://apt.fury.io/nushell/gpg.key | sudo gpg --dearmor -o /etc/apt/trusted.gpg.d/fury-nushell.gpg
echo "deb https://apt.fury.io/nushell/ /" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/fury.list
sudo apt update
sudo apt install nushell
For RedHat/Fedora & Rocky Linux:
echo "[gemfury-nushell]
name=Gemfury Nushell Repo
baseurl=https://yum.fury.io/nushell/
enabled=1
gpgcheck=0
gpgkey=https://yum.fury.io/nushell/gpg.key" | sudo tee /etc/yum.repos.d/fury-nushell.repo
sudo dnf install -y nushell
For Alpine Linux:
echo "https://alpine.fury.io/nushell/" | tee -a /etc/apk/repositories
apk update
apk add --allow-untrusted nushell
Cross Platform installation:
- npm (
npm install -g nushellNote that nu plugins are not included if you install in this way)
Docker Container Images
Docker images are available from the GitHub Container Registry. An image for the latest release is built regularly for Alpine and Debian. You can run the image in interactive mode using:
docker run -it --rm ghcr.io/nushell/nushell:<version>-<distro>
Where
<version> is the version of Nushell you want to run and
<distro> is
alpine or the latest supported Debian release, such as
bookworm.
To run a specific command, use:
docker run --rm ghcr.io/nushell/nushell:latest-alpine -c "ls /usr/bin | where size > 10KiB"
To run a script from the current directory using Bash, use:
docker run --rm \
-v $(pwd):/work \
ghcr.io/nushell/nushell:latest-alpine \
"/work/script.nu"
Build from Source
You can also build Nu from source. First, you will need to set up the Rust toolchain and its dependencies.
Installing a Compiler Suite
For Rust to work properly, you'll need to have a compatible compiler suite installed on your system. These are the recommended compiler suites:
- Linux: GCC or Clang
- macOS: Clang (install Xcode)
- Windows: MSVC (install Visual Studio or the Visual Studio Build Tools)
- Make sure to install the "Desktop development with C++" workload
- Any Visual Studio edition will work (Community is free)
Installing Rust
If you don't already have Rust on our system, the best way to install it is via rustup. Rustup is a way of managing Rust installations, including managing using different Rust versions.
Nu currently requires the latest stable (1.66.1 or later) version of Rust. The best way is to let
rustup find the correct version for you. When you first open
rustup it will ask what version of Rust you wish to install:
Current installation options:
default host triple: x86_64-unknown-linux-gnu
default toolchain: stable
profile: default
modify PATH variable: yes
1) Proceed with installation (default)
2) Customize installation
3) Cancel installation
Once you are ready, press 1 and then enter.
If you'd rather not install Rust via
rustup, you can also install it via other methods (e.g. from a package in a Linux distro). Just be sure to install a version of Rust that is 1.66.1 or later.
Dependencies
Debian/Ubuntu
You will need to install the "pkg-config", "build-essential" and "libssl-dev" packages:
apt install pkg-config libssl-dev build-essential
RHEL based distros
You will need to install "libxcb", "openssl-devel" and "libX11-devel":
yum install libxcb openssl-devel libX11-devel
macOS
Homebrew
Using Homebrew, you will need to install "openssl" and "cmake" using:
brew install openssl cmake
Nix
If using Nix for package management on macOS, the
openssl,
cmake,
pkg-config, and
curl packages are required. These can be installed:
- Globally, using
nix-env --install(and others).
- Locally, using Home Manager in your
home.nixconfig.
- Temporarily, using
nix-shell(and others).
Build from crates.io using Cargo
Nushell releases are published as source to the popular Rust package registry crates.io. This makes it easy to build and install the latest Nu release with
cargo:
cargo install nu --locked
The
cargo tool will do the work of downloading Nu and its source dependencies, building it, and installing it into the cargo bin path.
Note that the default plugins must be installed separately when using
cargo. See the Plugins Installation section of the Book for instructions.
Building from the GitHub repository
You can also build Nu from the latest source on GitHub. This gives you immediate access to the latest features and bug fixes. First, clone the repo:
git clone https://github.com/nushell/nushell.git
From there, we can build and run Nu with:
cd nushell
# ./nushell
cargo build --workspace; cargo run
You can also build and run Nu in release mode, which enables more optimizations:
cargo build --release --workspace; cargo run --release
People familiar with Rust may wonder why we do both a "build" and a "run" step if "run" does a build by default. This is to get around a shortcoming of the new
default-run option in Cargo, and ensure that all plugins are built, though this may not be required in the future.