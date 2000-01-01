There are lots of ways to get Nu up and running. You can download pre-built binaries from our release page, use your favourite package manager, or build from source.

The main Nushell binary is named nu (or nu.exe on Windows). After installation, you can launch it by typing nu .

$ nu /home/sophiajt/Source >

Nu binaries are published for Linux, macOS, and Windows with each GitHub release. Just download, extract the binaries, then copy them to a location on your PATH.

Nu is available via several package managers:

For macOS and Linux, Homebrew is a popular choice ( brew install nushell ).

For Windows:

Winget Machine scope installation: winget install nushell --scope machine Machine scope upgrade: winget update nushell User scope installation: winget install nushell or winget install nushell --scope user User scope upgrade: Due to winget-cli issue #3011, running winget update nushell will unexpectedly install the latest version to C:\Program Files

u . To work around this, run winget install nushell again to install the latest version in the user scope.

Chocolatey ( choco install nushell )

Scoop ( scoop install nu )

For Debian & Ubuntu:

curl -fsSL https://apt.fury.io/nushell/gpg.key | sudo gpg --dearmor -o /etc/apt/trusted.gpg.d/fury-nushell.gpg echo "deb https://apt.fury.io/nushell/ /" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/fury.list sudo apt update sudo apt install nushell

For RedHat/Fedora & Rocky Linux:

echo "[gemfury-nushell] name=Gemfury Nushell Repo baseurl=https://yum.fury.io/nushell/ enabled=1 gpgcheck=0 gpgkey=https://yum.fury.io/nushell/gpg.key" | sudo tee /etc/yum.repos.d/fury-nushell.repo sudo dnf install -y nushell

For Alpine Linux:

echo "https://alpine.fury.io/nushell/" | tee -a /etc/apk/repositories apk update apk add --allow-untrusted nushell

Cross Platform installation:

npm ( npm install -g nushell Note that nu plugins are not included if you install in this way)

Docker images are available from the GitHub Container Registry. An image for the latest release is built regularly for Alpine and Debian. You can run the image in interactive mode using:

docker run - it -- rm ghcr.io/nushell/nushell:<version>-<distro>

Where <version> is the version of Nushell you want to run and <distro> is alpine or the latest supported Debian release, such as bookworm .

To run a specific command, use:

docker run -- rm ghcr.io/nushell/nushell:latest-alpine - c "ls /usr/bin | where size > 10KiB"

To run a script from the current directory using Bash, use:

docker run -- rm \ -v $( pwd ) :/work \ ghcr.io /nushell/nushell:latest-alpine \ "/work/script.nu"

You can also build Nu from source. First, you will need to set up the Rust toolchain and its dependencies.

For Rust to work properly, you'll need to have a compatible compiler suite installed on your system. These are the recommended compiler suites:

Linux: GCC or Clang

macOS: Clang (install Xcode)

Windows: MSVC (install Visual Studio or the Visual Studio Build Tools) Make sure to install the "Desktop development with C++" workload Any Visual Studio edition will work (Community is free)



If you don't already have Rust on our system, the best way to install it is via rustup. Rustup is a way of managing Rust installations, including managing using different Rust versions.

Nu currently requires the latest stable (1.66.1 or later) version of Rust. The best way is to let rustup find the correct version for you. When you first open rustup it will ask what version of Rust you wish to install:

Current installation options: default host triple: x86_64-unknown-linux-gnu default toolchain: stable profile: default modify PATH variable: yes 1 ) Proceed with installation ( default ) 2 ) Customize installation 3 ) Cancel installation

Once you are ready, press 1 and then enter.

If you'd rather not install Rust via rustup , you can also install it via other methods (e.g. from a package in a Linux distro). Just be sure to install a version of Rust that is 1.66.1 or later.

You will need to install the "pkg-config", "build-essential" and "libssl-dev" packages:

apt install pkg-config libssl-dev build-essential

You will need to install "libxcb", "openssl-devel" and "libX11-devel":

yum install libxcb openssl-devel libX11-devel

Using Homebrew, you will need to install "openssl" and "cmake" using:

brew install openssl cmake

If using Nix for package management on macOS, the openssl , cmake , pkg-config , and curl packages are required. These can be installed:

Globally, using nix-env --install (and others).

(and others). Locally, using Home Manager in your home.nix config.

config. Temporarily, using nix-shell (and others).

Nushell releases are published as source to the popular Rust package registry crates.io. This makes it easy to build and install the latest Nu release with cargo :

cargo install nu -- locked

The cargo tool will do the work of downloading Nu and its source dependencies, building it, and installing it into the cargo bin path.

Note that the default plugins must be installed separately when using cargo . See the Plugins Installation section of the Book for instructions.

You can also build Nu from the latest source on GitHub. This gives you immediate access to the latest features and bug fixes. First, clone the repo:

git clone https://github.com/nushell/nushell.git

From there, we can build and run Nu with:

cd nushell # ./nushell cargo build --workspace ; cargo run

You can also build and run Nu in release mode, which enables more optimizations:

cargo build --release --workspace ; cargo run --release