Command Reference

If you're new to Nushell, the quick tour can show you the most important commands. You don't need to know them all!

To see all commands from inside Nushell, run help commands.

CommandCategoriesDescriptionFeature
aliascore Alias a command (with optional flags) to a new name.
allfilters Test if every element of the input fulfills a predicate expression.
ansiplatform Output ANSI codes to change color and style of text.
ansi gradientplatform Add a color gradient (using ANSI color codes) to the given string.
ansi linkplatform Add a link (using OSC 8 escape sequence) to the given string.
ansi stripplatform Strip ANSI escape sequences from a string.
anyfilters Tests if any element of the input fulfills a predicate expression.
appendfilters Append any number of rows to a table.
astdebug Print the abstract syntax tree (ast) for a pipeline.
attrcore Various attributes for custom commands.
attr categorycore Attribute for adding a category to custom commands.
attr completecore Attribute for using another command as a completion source for all arguments.
attr complete externalcore Attribute for enabling use of the external completer for internal commands.
attr deprecatedcore Attribute for marking a command or flag as deprecated.
attr examplecore Attribute for adding examples to custom commands.
attr search-termscore Attribute for adding search terms to custom commands.
bannerdefault Print a banner for Nushell with information about the project
bitsbits Various commands for working with bits.
bits andbits Performs bitwise and for ints or binary values.
bits notbits Performs logical negation on each bit.
bits orbits Performs bitwise or for ints or binary values.
bits rolbits Bitwise rotate left for ints or binary values.
bits rorbits Bitwise rotate right for ints or binary values.
bits shlbits Bitwise shift left for ints or binary values.
bits shrbits Bitwise shift right for ints or binary values.
bits xorbits Performs bitwise xor for ints or binary values.
breakcore Break a loop.
bytesbytes Various commands for working with byte data.
bytes addbytes Add specified bytes to the input.
bytes atbytes Get bytes defined by a range.
bytes buildbytes Create bytes from the arguments.
bytes collectbytes Concatenate multiple binary into a single binary, with an optional separator between each.
bytes ends-withbytes Check if bytes ends with a pattern.
bytes index-ofbytes Returns start index of first occurrence of pattern in bytes, or -1 if no match.
bytes lengthbytes Output the length of any bytes in the pipeline.
bytes removebytes Remove bytes.
bytes replacebytes Find and replace binary.
bytes reversebytes Reverse the bytes in the pipeline.
bytes splitbytes Split input into multiple items using a separator.
bytes starts-withbytes Check if bytes starts with a pattern.
calgenerators Display a calendar.
cdfilesystem Change directory.
charstrings Output special characters (e.g., 'newline').
chunk-byfilters Divides a sequence into sub-sequences based on a closure.
chunksfilters Divide a list, table or binary input into chunks of `chunk_size`.
clearplatform Clear the terminal.
collectfilters Collect a stream into a value.
columnsfilters Given a record or table, produce a list of its columns' names.
commandlinecore View the current command line input buffer.
commandline editcore Modify the current command line input buffer.
commandline get-cursorcore Get the current cursor position.
commandline set-cursorcore Set the current cursor position.
compactfilters Creates a table with non-empty rows.
completesystem Capture the outputs and exit code from an external piped in command in a nushell table.
configenv Edit nushell configuration files.
config envenv Edit nu environment configurations.
config flattendebug Show the current configuration in a flattened form.
config nuenv Edit nu configurations.
config resetenv Reset nushell environment configurations to default, and saves old config files in the config location as oldconfig.nu and oldenv.nu.
config use-colorsenv Get the configuration for color output.
constcore Create a parse-time constant.
continuecore Continue a loop from the next iteration.
cpfilesystem Copy files using uutils/coreutils cp.
datedate Date-related commands.
date formatremoved Removed command: use `format date` instead.
date from-humandate Convert a human readable datetime string to a datetime.
date humanizedate Print a 'humanized' format for the date, relative to now.
date list-timezonedate List supported time zones.
date nowdate Get the current date.
date to-timezonedate Convert a date to a given time zone.
debugdebug Debug print the value(s) piped in.
debug envdebug Show environment variables as external commands would get it.
debug experimental-optionsdebug Show all experimental options.
debug infodebug View process memory info.
debug profiledebug Profile pipeline elements in a closure.
decodestrings Decode bytes into a string.
decode base32formats Decode a Base32 value.
decode base32hexformats Encode a base32hex value.
decode base64formats Decode a Base64 value.
decode hexformats Hex decode a value.
defcore Define a custom command.
defaultfilters Sets a default value if a row's column is missing or null.
describecore Describe the type and structure of the value(s) piped in.
detectstrings Various commands for detecting things.
detect columnsstrings Attempt to automatically split text into multiple columns.
detect typestrings Infer Nushell datatype from a string.
docore Run a closure, providing it with the pipeline input.
dropfilters Remove items/rows from the end of the input list/table. Counterpart of `skip`. Opposite of `last`.
drop columnfilters Remove N columns at the right-hand end of the input table. To remove columns by name, use `reject`.
drop nthfilters Drop the selected rows.
dufilesystem Find disk usage sizes of specified items.
eachfilters Run a closure on each row of the input list, creating a new list with the results.
each whilefilters Run a closure on each row of the input list until a null is found, then create a new list with the results.
echocore Returns its arguments, ignoring the piped-in value.
encodestrings Encode a string into bytes.
encode base32formats Encode a string or binary value using Base32.
encode base32hexformats Encode a binary value or a string using base32hex.
encode base64formats Encode a string or binary value using Base64.
encode hexformats Hex encode a binary value or a string.
enumeratefilters Enumerate the elements in a stream.
errorcore Various commands for working with errors.
error makecore Create an error.
everyfilters Show (or skip) every n-th row, starting from the first one.
execsystem Execute a command, replacing or exiting the current process, depending on platform.
exitshells Exit Nu.
explaindebug Explain closure contents.
exploreviewers Explore acts as a table pager, just like `less` does for text.
exportcore Export definitions or environment variables from a module.
export aliascore Alias a command (with optional flags) to a new name and export it from a module.
export constcore Use parse-time constant from a module and export them from this module.
export defcore Define a custom command and export it from a module.
export externcore Define an extern and export it from a module.
export modulecore Export a custom module from a module.
export usecore Use definitions from a module and export them from this module.
export-envenv Run a block and preserve its environment in a current scope.
externcore Define a signature for an external command.
fillconversions Fill and Align.
filterfilters Filter values based on a predicate closure.
findfilters Searches terms in the input.
firstfilters Return only the first several rows of the input. Counterpart of `last`. Opposite of `skip`.
flattenfilters Flatten the table.
forcore Loop over a range.
formatstrings Various commands for formatting data.
format bitsconversions Convert value to a string of binary data represented by 0 and 1.
format datestrings Format a given date using a format string.
format durationstrings Outputs duration with a specified unit of time.
format filesizestrings Converts a column of filesizes to some specified format.
format numberconversions Format a number.
format patternstrings Format columns into a string using a simple pattern.
fromformats Parse a string or binary data into structured data.
from csvformats Parse text as .csv and create table.
from emlformats Parse text as .eml and create record.
from icsformats Parse text as .ics and create table.
from iniformats Parse text as .ini and create table.
from jsonformats Convert from json to structured data.
from msgpackformats Convert MessagePack data into Nu values.
from msgpackzformats Convert brotli-compressed MessagePack data into Nu values.
from nuonformats Convert from nuon to structured data.
from odsformats Parse OpenDocument Spreadsheet(.ods) data and create table.
from plistformats Convert plist to Nushell values
from ssvformats Parse text as space-separated values and create a table. The default minimum number of spaces counted as a separator is 2.
from tomlformats Parse text as .toml and create record.
from tsvformats Parse text as .tsv and create table.
from urlformats Parse url-encoded string as a record.
from vcfformats Parse text as .vcf and create table.
from xlsxformats Parse binary Excel(.xlsx) data and create table.
from xmlformats Parse text as .xml and create record.
from yamlformats Parse text as .yaml/.yml and create table.
from ymlformats Parse text as .yaml/.yml and create table.
generategenerators Generate a list of values by successively invoking a closure.
getfilters Extract data using a cell path.
globfilesystem Creates a list of files and/or folders based on the glob pattern provided.
gridviewers Renders the output to a textual terminal grid.
group-byfilters Splits a list or table into groups, and returns a record containing those groups.
gstatprompt Get the git status of a repo
hashhash Apply hash function.
hash md5hash Hash a value using the md5 hash algorithm.
hash sha256hash Hash a value using the sha256 hash algorithm.
headersfilters Use the first row of the table as column names.
helpcore Display help information about different parts of Nushell.
help aliasescore Show help on nushell aliases.
help commandscore Show help on nushell commands.
help escapescore Show help on nushell string escapes.
help externscore Show help on nushell externs.
help modulescore Show help on nushell modules.
help operatorscore Show help on nushell operators.
help pipe-and-redirectcore Show help on nushell pipes and redirects.
hidecore Hide definitions in the current scope.
hide-envcore Hide environment variables in the current scope.
histogramchart Creates a new table with a histogram based on the column name passed in.
historyhistory Get the command history.
history importhistory Import command line history.
history sessionhistory Get the command history session.
httpnetwork Various commands for working with http methods.
http deletenetwork Delete the specified resource.
http getnetwork Fetch the contents from a URL.
http headnetwork Get the headers from a URL.
http optionsnetwork Requests permitted communication options for a given URL.
http patchnetwork Patch a body to a URL.
http postnetwork Post a body to a URL.
http putnetwork Put a body to a URL.
ifcore Conditionally run a block.
ignorecore Ignore the output of the previous command in the pipeline.
incdefault Increment a value or version. Optionally use the column of a table.
inputplatform Get input from the user.
input listplatform Interactive list selection.
input listenplatform Listen for user interface event.
insertfilters Insert a new column, using an expression or closure to create each row's values.
inspectdebug Inspect pipeline results while running a pipeline.
interleavefilters Read multiple streams in parallel and combine them into one stream.
intoconversions Commands to convert data from one type to another.
into binaryconversions Convert value to a binary primitive.
into boolconversions Convert value to boolean.
into cell-pathconversions Convert value to a cell-path.
into datetimeconversions Convert text or timestamp into a datetime.
into durationconversions Convert value to duration.
into filesizeconversions Convert value to filesize.
into floatconversions Convert data into floating point number.
into globconversions Convert value to glob.
into intconversions Convert value to integer.
into recordconversions Convert value to record.
into sqliteconversions Convert table into a SQLite database.
into stringconversions Convert value to string.
into valueconversions Convert custom values into base values.
is-admincore Check if nushell is running with administrator or root privileges.
is-emptyfilters Check for empty values.
is-not-emptyfilters Check for non-empty values.
is-terminalplatform Check if stdin, stdout, or stderr is a terminal.
itemsfilters Given a record, iterate on each pair of column name and associated value.
jobexperimental Various commands for working with background jobs.
job flushexperimental Clear this job's mailbox.
job idexperimental Get id of current job.
job killexperimental Kill a background job.
job listexperimental List background jobs.
job recvexperimental Read a message from the mailbox.
job sendexperimental Send a message to the mailbox of a job.
job spawnexperimental Spawn a background job and retrieve its ID.
job tagexperimental Add a description tag to a background job.
job unfreezeexperimental Unfreeze a frozen process job in foreground.
joinfilters Join two tables.
keybindingsplatform Keybindings related commands.
keybindings defaultplatform List default keybindings.
keybindings listplatform List available options that can be used to create keybindings.
keybindings listenplatform Get input from the user.
killplatform Kill a process using the process id.
lastfilters Return only the last several rows of the input. Counterpart of `first`. Opposite of `drop`.
lengthfilters Count the number of items in an input list, rows in a table, or bytes in binary data.
letcore Create a variable and give it a value.
let-envremoved `let-env FOO = ...` has been removed, use `$env.FOO = ...` instead.
linesfilters Converts input to lines.
load-envfilesystem Loads an environment update from a record.
loopcore Run a block in a loop.
lsfilesystem List the filenames, sizes, and modification times of items in a directory.
matchcore Conditionally run a block on a matched value.
mathmath Use mathematical functions as aggregate functions on a list of numbers or tables.
math absmath Returns the absolute value of a number.
math arccosmath Returns the arccosine of the number.
math arccoshmath Returns the inverse of the hyperbolic cosine function.
math arcsinmath Returns the arcsine of the number.
math arcsinhmath Returns the inverse of the hyperbolic sine function.
math arctanmath Returns the arctangent of the number.
math arctanhmath Returns the inverse of the hyperbolic tangent function.
math avgmath Returns the average of a list of numbers.
math ceilmath Returns the ceil of a number (smallest integer greater than or equal to that number).
math cosmath Returns the cosine of the number.
math coshmath Returns the hyperbolic cosine of the number.
math expmath Returns e raised to the power of x.
math floormath Returns the floor of a number (largest integer less than or equal to that number).
math lnmath Returns the natural logarithm. Base: (math e).
math logmath Returns the logarithm for an arbitrary base.
math maxmath Returns the maximum of a list of values, or of columns in a table.
math medianmath Computes the median of a list of numbers.
math minmath Finds the minimum within a list of values or tables.
math modemath Returns the most frequent element(s) from a list of numbers or tables.
math productmath Returns the product of a list of numbers or the products of each column of a table.
math roundmath Returns the input number rounded to the specified precision.
math sinmath Returns the sine of the number.
math sinhmath Returns the hyperbolic sine of the number.
math sqrtmath Returns the square root of the input number.
math stddevmath Returns the standard deviation of a list of numbers, or of each column in a table.
math summath Returns the sum of a list of numbers or of each column in a table.
math tanmath Returns the tangent of the number.
math tanhmath Returns the hyperbolic tangent of the number.
math variancemath Returns the variance of a list of numbers or of each column in a table.
mergefilters Merge the input with a record or table, overwriting values in matching columns.
merge deepfilters Merge the input with a record or table, recursively merging values in matching columns.
metadatadebug Get the metadata for items in the stream.
metadata accessdebug Access the metadata for the input stream within a closure.
metadata setdebug Set the metadata for items in the stream.
mkdirfilesystem Create directories, with intermediary directories if required using uutils/coreutils mkdir.
mktempfilesystem Create temporary files or directories using uutils/coreutils mktemp.
modulecore Define a custom module.
movefilters Moves columns relative to other columns or make them the first/last columns. Flags are mutually exclusive.
mutcore Create a mutable variable and give it a value.
mvfilesystem Move files or directories using uutils/coreutils mv.
nu-checkstrings Validate and parse input content.
nu-highlightstrings Syntax highlight the input string.
openfilesystem Load a file into a cell, converting to table if possible (avoid by appending '--raw').
overlaycore Commands for manipulating overlays.
overlay hidecore Hide an active overlay.
overlay listcore List all overlays with their active status.
overlay newcore Create an empty overlay.
overlay usecore Use definitions from a module as an overlay.
panicdebug Causes nushell to panic.
par-eachfilters Run a closure on each row of the input list in parallel, creating a new list with the results.
parsestrings Parse columns from string data using a simple pattern or a supplied regular expression.
pathpath Explore and manipulate paths.
path basenamepath Get the final component of a path.
path dirnamepath Get the parent directory of a path.
path existspath Check whether a path exists.
path expandpath Try to expand a path to its absolute form.
path joinpath Join a structured path or a list of path parts.
path parsepath Convert a path into structured data.
path relative-topath Express a path as relative to another path.
path selfpath Get the absolute path of the script or module containing this command at parse time.
path splitpath Split a path into a list based on the system's path separator.
path typepath Get the type of the object a path refers to (e.g., file, dir, symlink).
pluginplugin Commands for managing plugins.
plugin addplugin Add a plugin to the plugin registry file.
plugin listplugin List loaded and installed plugins.
plugin rmplugin Remove a plugin from the plugin registry file.
plugin stopplugin Stop an installed plugin if it was running.
plugin useplugin Load a plugin from the plugin registry file into scope.
polarsdataframe Operate with data in a dataframe format.
polars agglazyframe Performs a series of aggregations from a group-by.
polars agg-groupsdataframe Creates an agg_groups expression.
polars all-falsedataframe Returns true if all values are false.
polars all-truedataframe Returns true if all values are true.
polars appenddataframe Appends a new dataframe.
polars arg-maxdataframe Return index for max value in series.
polars arg-mindataframe Return index for min value in series.
polars arg-sortdataframe Returns indexes for a sorted series.
polars arg-truedataframe Returns indexes where values are true.
polars arg-uniquedataframe Returns indexes for unique values.
polars arg-whereexpression Creates an expression that returns the arguments where expression is true.
polars asexpression Creates an alias expression.
polars as-datedataframe Converts string to date.
polars as-datetimedataframe Converts string to datetime.
polars cachedataframe Caches operations in a new LazyFrame.
polars castdataframe Cast a column to a different dtype.
polars colexpression Creates a named column expression.
polars collectlazyframe Collect lazy dataframe into eager dataframe.
polars columnsdataframe Show dataframe columns.
polars concatdataframe Concatenate two or more dataframes.
polars concat-strexpression Creates a concat string expression.
polars containsdataframe Checks if a pattern is contained in a string.
polars convert-time-zonedataframe Convert datetime to target timezone.
polars countdataframe Returns the number of non-null values in the column.
polars count-nulldataframe Counts null values.
polars cumulativedataframe Cumulative calculation for a column or series.
polars cutdataframe Bin continuous values into discrete categories for a series.
polars datepartexpression Creates an expression for capturing the specified datepart in a column.
polars decimaldataframe Converts a string column into a decimal column
polars dropdataframe Creates a new dataframe by dropping the selected columns.
polars drop-duplicatesdataframe Drops duplicate values in dataframe.
polars drop-nullsdataframe Drops null values in dataframe.
polars dummiesdataframe Creates a new dataframe with dummy variables.
polars explodelazyframe Explodes a dataframe or creates a explode expression.
polars expr-notdataframe Creates a not expression.
polars fill-nanlazyframe Replaces NaN values with the given expression.
polars fill-nulllazyframe Replaces NULL values with the given expression.
polars filterlazyframe Filter dataframe based in expression.
polars filter-withdataframe or lazyframe Filters dataframe using a mask or expression as reference.
polars firstdataframe Show only the first number of rows or create a first expression
polars flattenlazyframe An alias for polars explode.
polars getdataframe Creates dataframe with the selected columns.
polars get-daydataframe Gets day from date.
polars get-hourdataframe Gets hour from datetime.
polars get-minutedataframe Gets minute from date.
polars get-monthdataframe Gets month from date.
polars get-nanoseconddataframe Gets nanosecond from date.
polars get-ordinaldataframe Gets ordinal from date.
polars get-seconddataframe Gets second from date.
polars get-weekdataframe Gets week from date.
polars get-weekdaydataframe Gets weekday from date.
polars get-yeardataframe Gets year from date.
polars group-bylazyframe Creates a group-by object that can be used for other aggregations.
polars horizontalexpression Horizontal calculation across multiple columns.
polars implodedataframe Aggregates values into a list.
polars integerdataframe Converts a string column into a integer column
polars into-dfdataframe Converts a list, table or record into a dataframe.
polars into-dtypedataframe Convert a string to a specific datatype.
polars into-lazylazyframe Converts a dataframe into a lazy dataframe.
polars into-nudataframe Converts a dataframe or an expression into nushell value for access and exploration.
polars into-reprdataframe Display a dataframe in its repr format.
polars into-schemadataframe Convert a value to a polars schema object
polars is-duplicateddataframe Creates mask indicating duplicated values.
polars is-inexpression Creates an is-in expression or checks to see if the elements are contained in the right series
polars is-not-nulldataframe Creates mask where value is not null.
polars is-nulldataframe Creates mask where value is null.
polars is-uniquedataframe Creates mask indicating unique values.
polars joinlazyframe Joins a lazy frame with other lazy frame.
polars join-wherelazyframe Joins a lazy frame with other lazy frame based on conditions.
polars lastdataframe Creates new dataframe with tail rows or creates a last expression.
polars lendataframe Return the number of rows in the context. This is similar to COUNT(*) in SQL.
polars list-containsdataframe Checks if an element is contained in a list.
polars litexpression Creates a literal expression.
polars lowercasedataframe Lowercase the strings in the column.
polars mathdataframe Collection of math functions to be applied on one or more column expressions
polars maxdataframe Creates a max expression or aggregates columns to their max value.
polars meandataframe Creates a mean expression for an aggregation or aggregates columns to their mean value.
polars medianlazyframe Median value from columns in a dataframe or creates expression for an aggregation
polars mindataframe Creates a min expression or aggregates columns to their min value.
polars n-uniquedataframe Counts unique values.
polars notdataframe Inverts boolean mask.
polars opendataframe Opens CSV, JSON, NDJSON/JSON lines, arrow, avro, or parquet file to create dataframe. A lazy dataframe will be created by default, if supported.
polars otherwiseexpression Completes a when expression.
polars overlazyframe Compute expressions over a window group defined by partition expressions.
polars pivotdataframe Pivot a DataFrame from long to wide format.
polars profiledataframe Profile a lazy dataframe.
polars qcutdataframe Bin continuous values into discrete categories based on their quantiles for a series.
polars quantilelazyframe Aggregates the columns to the selected quantile.
polars querydataframe Query dataframe using SQL. Note: The dataframe is always named 'df' in your query's from clause.
polars renamedataframe or lazyframe Rename a dataframe column.
polars replaceexpression Create an expression that replaces old values with new values
polars replace-time-zonedataframe Replace the timezone information in a datetime column.
polars reversedataframe Reverses the LazyFrame
polars rollingdataframe Rolling calculation for a series.
polars sampledataframe Create sample dataframe.
polars savelazyframe Saves a dataframe to disk. For lazy dataframes a sink operation will be used if the file type supports it (parquet, ipc/arrow, csv, and ndjson).
polars schemadataframe Show schema for a dataframe.
polars selectlazyframe Selects columns from lazyframe.
polars setdataframe Sets value where given mask is true.
polars set-with-idxdataframe Sets value in the given index.
polars shapedataframe Shows column and row size for a dataframe.
polars shiftdataframe or lazyframe Shifts the values by a given period.
polars slicedataframe Creates new dataframe from a slice of rows.
polars sort-bylazyframe Sorts a lazy dataframe based on expression(s).
polars stddataframe Creates a std expression for an aggregation of std value from columns in a dataframe.
polars store-getdataframe Gets a Dataframe or other object from the plugin cache.
polars store-lsdataframe Lists stored polars objects.
polars store-rmdataframe Removes a stored Dataframe or other object from the plugin cache.
polars str-joindataframe Concatenates strings within a column or dataframes
polars str-lengthsdataframe Get lengths of all strings.
polars str-replacedataframe Replace the leftmost (sub)string by a regex pattern.
polars str-replace-alldataframe Replace all (sub)strings by a regex pattern.
polars str-slicedataframe Slices the string from the start position until the selected length.
polars str-splitdataframe Split the string by a substring. The resulting dtype is list<str>.
polars str-strip-charsdataframe Strips specified characters from strings in a column
polars strftimedataframe Formats date based on string rule.
polars struct-json-encodedataframe Convert this struct to a string column with json values.
polars sumdataframe Creates a sum expression for an aggregation or aggregates columns to their sum value.
polars summarydataframe For a dataframe, produces descriptive statistics (summary statistics) for its numeric columns.
polars takedataframe Creates new dataframe using the given indices.
polars truncateexpression Divide the date/datetime range into buckets.
polars uniquedataframe or lazyframe Returns unique values from a dataframe.
polars unnestdataframe Decompose struct columns into separate columns for each of their fields. The new columns will be inserted into the dataframe at the location of the struct column.
polars unpivotdataframe Unpivot a DataFrame from wide to long format.
polars uppercasedataframe Uppercase the strings in the column.
polars value-countsdataframe Returns a dataframe with the counts for unique values in series.
polars vardataframe Create a var expression for an aggregation.
polars whenexpression Creates and modifies a when expression.
polars with-columndataframe or lazyframe Adds a series to the dataframe.
portnetwork Get a free TCP port from system.
prependfilters Prepend any number of rows to a table.
printstrings Print the given values to stdout.
pssystem View information about system processes.
pwddefault Return the current working directory
queryfilters Show all the query commands
query dbdatabase Query a SQLite database with SQL statements.
query jsonfilters execute json query on json file (open --raw <file> | query json 'query string')
query webnetwork execute selector query on html/web
query webpage-infonetwork uses the webpage crate to extract info from html: title, description, language, links, RSS feeds, Opengraph, Schema.org, and more
query xmlfilters Execute XPath 1.0 query on XML input
randomrandom Generate a random value.
random binaryrandom Generate random bytes.
random boolrandom Generate a random boolean value.
random charsrandom Generate random chars uniformly distributed over ASCII letters and numbers: a-z, A-Z and 0-9.
random dicerandom Generate a random dice roll.
random floatrandom Generate a random float within a range [min..max].
random intrandom Generate a random integer [min..max].
random uuidrandom Generate a random uuid string of the specified version.
reducefilters Aggregate a list (starting from the left) to a single value using an accumulator closure.
registrysystem Various commands for interacting with the system registry (Windows only).
registry querysystem Query the Windows registry.
rejectfilters Remove the given columns or rows from the table. Opposite of `select`.
renamefilters Creates a new table with columns renamed.
returncore Return early from a custom command.
reversefilters Reverses the input list or table.
rmfilesystem Remove files and directories.
rollfilters Rolling commands for tables.
roll downfilters Roll table rows down.
roll leftfilters Roll record or table columns left.
roll rightfilters Roll table columns right.
roll upfilters Roll table rows up.
rotatefilters Rotates a table or record clockwise (default) or counter-clockwise (use --ccw flag).
run-externalsystem Runs external command.
savefilesystem Save a file.
schemadatabase Show the schema of a SQLite database.
scopecore Commands for getting info about what is in scope.
scope aliasescore Output info on the aliases in the current scope.
scope commandscore Output info on the commands in the current scope.
scope engine-statscore Output stats on the engine in the current state.
scope externscore Output info on the known externals in the current scope.
scope modulescore Output info on the modules in the current scope.
scope variablescore Output info on the variables in the current scope.
selectfilters Select only these columns or rows from the input. Opposite of `reject`.
seqgenerators Output sequences of numbers.
seq chargenerators Print a sequence of ASCII characters.
seq dategenerators Print sequences of dates.
shufflefilters Shuffle rows randomly.
skipfilters Skip the first several rows of the input. Counterpart of `drop`. Opposite of `first`.
skip untilfilters Skip elements of the input until a predicate is true.
skip whilefilters Skip elements of the input while a predicate is true.
sleepplatform Delay for a specified amount of time.
slicefilters Return only the selected rows.
sortfilters Sort in increasing order.
sort-byfilters Sort by the given cell path or closure.
sourcecore Runs a script file in the current context.
source-envcore Source the environment from a source file into the current environment.
splitstrings Split contents across desired subcommand (like row, column) via the separator.
split cell-pathconversions Split a cell-path into its components.
split charsstrings Split a string into a list of characters.
split columnstrings Split a string into multiple columns using a separator.
split listfilters Split a list into multiple lists using a separator.
split rowstrings Split a string into multiple rows using a separator.
split wordsstrings Split a string's words into separate rows.
startfilesystem Open a folder, file, or website in the default application or viewer.
stordatabase Various commands for working with the in-memory sqlite database.
stor createdatabase Create a table in the in-memory sqlite database.
stor deletedatabase Delete a table or specified rows in the in-memory sqlite database.
stor exportdatabase Export the in-memory sqlite database to a sqlite database file.
stor importdatabase Import a sqlite database file into the in-memory sqlite database.
stor insertdatabase Insert information into a specified table in the in-memory sqlite database.
stor opendatabase Opens the in-memory sqlite database.
stor resetdatabase Reset the in-memory database by dropping all tables.
stor updatedatabase Update information in a specified table in the in-memory sqlite database.
strstrings Various commands for working with string data.
str camel-casestrings Convert a string to camelCase.
str capitalizestrings Capitalize first letter of text.
str containsstrings Checks if string input contains a substring.
str distancestrings Compare two strings and return the edit distance/Levenshtein distance.
str downcasestrings Make text lowercase.
str ends-withstrings Check if an input ends with a string.
str expandstrings Generates all possible combinations defined in brace expansion syntax.
str index-ofstrings Returns start index of first occurrence of string in input, or -1 if no match.
str joinstrings Concatenate multiple strings into a single string, with an optional separator between each.
str kebab-casestrings Convert a string to kebab-case.
str lengthstrings Output the length of any strings in the pipeline.
str pascal-casestrings Convert a string to PascalCase.
str replacestrings Find and replace text.
str reversestrings Reverse every string in the pipeline.
str screaming-snake-casestrings Convert a string to SCREAMING_SNAKE_CASE.
str snake-casestrings Convert a string to snake_case.
str starts-withstrings Check if an input starts with a string.
str statsstrings Gather word count statistics on the text.
str substringstrings Get part of a string. Note that the first character of a string is index 0.
str title-casestrings Convert a string to Title Case.
str trimstrings Trim whitespace or specific character.
str upcasestrings Make text uppercase.
syssystem View information about the system.
sys cpusystem View information about the system CPUs.
sys diskssystem View information about the system disks.
sys hostsystem View information about the system host.
sys memsystem View information about the system memory.
sys netsystem View information about the system network interfaces.
sys tempsystem View the temperatures of system components.
sys userssystem View information about the users on the system.
tableviewers Render the table.
takefilters Take only the first n elements of a list, or the first n bytes of a binary value.
take untilfilters Take elements of the input until a predicate is true.
take whilefilters Take elements of the input while a predicate is true.
teefilters Copy a stream to another command in parallel.
termplatform Commands for querying information about the terminal.
term queryplatform Query the terminal for information.
term sizeplatform Returns a record containing the number of columns (width) and rows (height) of the terminal.
timeitdebug Time how long it takes a closure to run.
toformats Translate structured data to a format.
to csvformats Convert table into .csv text .
to htmlformats Convert table into simple HTML.
to jsonformats Converts table data into JSON text.
to mdformats Convert table into simple Markdown.
to msgpackformats Convert Nu values into MessagePack.
to msgpackzformats Convert Nu values into brotli-compressed MessagePack.
to nuonformats Converts table data into Nuon (Nushell Object Notation) text.
to plistformats Convert Nu values into plist
to textformats Converts data into simple text.
to tomlformats Convert record into .toml text.
to tsvformats Convert table into .tsv text.
to xmlformats Convert special record structure into .xml text.
to yamlformats Convert table into .yaml/.yml text.
to ymlformats Convert table into .yaml/.yml text.
touchfilesystem Creates one or more files.
transposefilters Transposes the table contents so rows become columns and columns become rows.
trycore Try to run a block, if it fails optionally run a catch closure.
tutormisc Run the tutorial. To begin, run: tutor.
ulimitplatform Set or get resource usage limits.
unamesystem Print certain system information using uutils/coreutils uname.
uniqfilters Return the distinct values in the input.
uniq-byfilters Return the distinct values in the input by the given column(s).
updatefilters Update an existing column to have a new value.
update cellsfilters Update the table cells.
upsertfilters Update an existing column to have a new value, or insert a new column.
urlnetwork Various commands for working with URLs.
url build-querynetwork Converts record or table into query string applying percent-encoding.
url decodestrings Converts a percent-encoded web safe string to a string.
url encodestrings Converts a string to a percent encoded web safe string.
url joinnetwork Converts a record to url.
url parsenetwork Parses a url.
url split-querynetwork Converts query string into table applying percent-decoding.
usecore Use definitions from a module, making them available in your shell.
valuesfilters Given a record or table, produce a list of its columns' values.
versioncore Display Nu version, and its build configuration.
version checkplatform Checks to see if you have the latest version of nushell.
viewdebug Various commands for viewing debug information.
view blocksdebug View the blocks registered in nushell's EngineState memory.
view filesdebug View the files registered in nushell's EngineState memory.
view irdebug View the compiled IR code for a block of code.
view sourcedebug View a block, module, or a definition.
view spandebug View the contents of a span.
watchfilesystem Watch for file changes and execute Nu code when they happen.
wherefilters Filter values of an input list based on a condition.
whichsystem Finds a program file, alias or custom command. If `application` is not provided, all deduplicated commands will be returned.
whilecore Conditionally run a block in a loop.
whoamiplatform Get the current username using uutils/coreutils whoami.
windowfilters Creates a sliding window of `window_size` that slide by n rows/elements across input.
with-envenv Runs a block with an environment variable set.
wrapfilters Wrap the value into a column.
zipfilters Combine a stream with the input.
Contributors: ibraheemdev, JT, rgwood, Reilly Wood, Justin Ma, azzamsa, Leon, Hofer-Julian, amtoine, Texas Toland