Command Reference

If you're new to Nushell, the quick tour can show you the most important commands. You don't need to know them all!

To see all commands from inside Nushell, run help commands .

Command Categories Description Feature

alias core Alias a command (with optional flags) to a new name.

all filters Test if every element of the input fulfills a predicate expression.

ansi platform Output ANSI codes to change color and style of text.

ansi gradient platform Add a color gradient (using ANSI color codes) to the given string.

ansi link platform Add a link (using OSC 8 escape sequence) to the given string.

ansi strip platform Strip ANSI escape sequences from a string.

any filters Tests if any element of the input fulfills a predicate expression.

append filters Append any number of rows to a table.

ast debug Print the abstract syntax tree (ast) for a pipeline.

attr core Various attributes for custom commands.

attr category core Attribute for adding a category to custom commands.

attr complete core Attribute for using another command as a completion source for all arguments.

attr complete external core Attribute for enabling use of the external completer for internal commands.

attr deprecated core Attribute for marking a command or flag as deprecated.

attr example core Attribute for adding examples to custom commands.

attr search-terms core Attribute for adding search terms to custom commands.

banner default Print a banner for Nushell with information about the project

bits bits Various commands for working with bits.

bits and bits Performs bitwise and for ints or binary values.

bits not bits Performs logical negation on each bit.

bits or bits Performs bitwise or for ints or binary values.

bits rol bits Bitwise rotate left for ints or binary values.

bits ror bits Bitwise rotate right for ints or binary values.

bits shl bits Bitwise shift left for ints or binary values.

bits shr bits Bitwise shift right for ints or binary values.

bits xor bits Performs bitwise xor for ints or binary values.

break core Break a loop.

bytes bytes Various commands for working with byte data.

bytes add bytes Add specified bytes to the input.

bytes at bytes Get bytes defined by a range.

bytes build bytes Create bytes from the arguments.

bytes collect bytes Concatenate multiple binary into a single binary, with an optional separator between each.

bytes ends-with bytes Check if bytes ends with a pattern.

bytes index-of bytes Returns start index of first occurrence of pattern in bytes, or -1 if no match.

bytes length bytes Output the length of any bytes in the pipeline.

bytes remove bytes Remove bytes.

bytes replace bytes Find and replace binary.

bytes reverse bytes Reverse the bytes in the pipeline.

bytes split bytes Split input into multiple items using a separator.

bytes starts-with bytes Check if bytes starts with a pattern.

cal generators Display a calendar.

cd filesystem Change directory.

char strings Output special characters (e.g., 'newline').

chunk-by filters Divides a sequence into sub-sequences based on a closure.

chunks filters Divide a list, table or binary input into chunks of `chunk_size`.

clear platform Clear the terminal.

collect filters Collect a stream into a value.

columns filters Given a record or table, produce a list of its columns' names.

commandline core View the current command line input buffer.

commandline edit core Modify the current command line input buffer.

commandline get-cursor core Get the current cursor position.

commandline set-cursor core Set the current cursor position.

compact filters Creates a table with non-empty rows.

complete system Capture the outputs and exit code from an external piped in command in a nushell table.

config env Edit nushell configuration files.

config env env Edit nu environment configurations.

config flatten debug Show the current configuration in a flattened form.

config nu env Edit nu configurations.

config reset env Reset nushell environment configurations to default, and saves old config files in the config location as oldconfig.nu and oldenv.nu.

config use-colors env Get the configuration for color output.

const core Create a parse-time constant.

continue core Continue a loop from the next iteration.

cp filesystem Copy files using uutils/coreutils cp.

date date Date-related commands.

date format removed Removed command: use `format date` instead.

date from-human date Convert a human readable datetime string to a datetime.

date humanize date Print a 'humanized' format for the date, relative to now.

date list-timezone date List supported time zones.

date now date Get the current date.

date to-timezone date Convert a date to a given time zone.

debug debug Debug print the value(s) piped in.

debug env debug Show environment variables as external commands would get it.

debug experimental-options debug Show all experimental options.

debug info debug View process memory info.

debug profile debug Profile pipeline elements in a closure.

decode strings Decode bytes into a string.

decode base32 formats Decode a Base32 value.

decode base32hex formats Encode a base32hex value.

decode base64 formats Decode a Base64 value.

decode hex formats Hex decode a value.

def core Define a custom command.

default filters Sets a default value if a row's column is missing or null.

describe core Describe the type and structure of the value(s) piped in.

detect strings Various commands for detecting things.

detect columns strings Attempt to automatically split text into multiple columns.

detect type strings Infer Nushell datatype from a string.

do core Run a closure, providing it with the pipeline input.

drop filters Remove items/rows from the end of the input list/table. Counterpart of `skip`. Opposite of `last`.

drop column filters Remove N columns at the right-hand end of the input table. To remove columns by name, use `reject`.

drop nth filters Drop the selected rows.

du filesystem Find disk usage sizes of specified items.

each filters Run a closure on each row of the input list, creating a new list with the results.

each while filters Run a closure on each row of the input list until a null is found, then create a new list with the results.

echo core Returns its arguments, ignoring the piped-in value.

encode strings Encode a string into bytes.

encode base32 formats Encode a string or binary value using Base32.

encode base32hex formats Encode a binary value or a string using base32hex.

encode base64 formats Encode a string or binary value using Base64.

encode hex formats Hex encode a binary value or a string.

enumerate filters Enumerate the elements in a stream.

error core Various commands for working with errors.

error make core Create an error.

every filters Show (or skip) every n-th row, starting from the first one.

exec system Execute a command, replacing or exiting the current process, depending on platform.

exit shells Exit Nu.

explain debug Explain closure contents.

explore viewers Explore acts as a table pager, just like `less` does for text.

export core Export definitions or environment variables from a module.

export alias core Alias a command (with optional flags) to a new name and export it from a module.

export const core Use parse-time constant from a module and export them from this module.

export def core Define a custom command and export it from a module.

export extern core Define an extern and export it from a module.

export module core Export a custom module from a module.

export use core Use definitions from a module and export them from this module.

export-env env Run a block and preserve its environment in a current scope.

extern core Define a signature for an external command.

fill conversions Fill and Align.

filter filters Filter values based on a predicate closure.

find filters Searches terms in the input.

first filters Return only the first several rows of the input. Counterpart of `last`. Opposite of `skip`.

flatten filters Flatten the table.

for core Loop over a range.

format strings Various commands for formatting data.

format bits conversions Convert value to a string of binary data represented by 0 and 1.

format date strings Format a given date using a format string.

format duration strings Outputs duration with a specified unit of time.

format filesize strings Converts a column of filesizes to some specified format.

format number conversions Format a number.

format pattern strings Format columns into a string using a simple pattern.

from formats Parse a string or binary data into structured data.

from csv formats Parse text as .csv and create table.

from eml formats Parse text as .eml and create record.

from ics formats Parse text as .ics and create table.

from ini formats Parse text as .ini and create table.

from json formats Convert from json to structured data.

from msgpack formats Convert MessagePack data into Nu values.

from msgpackz formats Convert brotli-compressed MessagePack data into Nu values.

from nuon formats Convert from nuon to structured data.

from ods formats Parse OpenDocument Spreadsheet(.ods) data and create table.

from plist formats Convert plist to Nushell values

from ssv formats Parse text as space-separated values and create a table. The default minimum number of spaces counted as a separator is 2.

from toml formats Parse text as .toml and create record.

from tsv formats Parse text as .tsv and create table.

from url formats Parse url-encoded string as a record.

from vcf formats Parse text as .vcf and create table.

from xlsx formats Parse binary Excel(.xlsx) data and create table.

from xml formats Parse text as .xml and create record.

from yaml formats Parse text as .yaml/.yml and create table.

from yml formats Parse text as .yaml/.yml and create table.

generate generators Generate a list of values by successively invoking a closure.

get filters Extract data using a cell path.

glob filesystem Creates a list of files and/or folders based on the glob pattern provided.

grid viewers Renders the output to a textual terminal grid.

group-by filters Splits a list or table into groups, and returns a record containing those groups.

gstat prompt Get the git status of a repo

hash hash Apply hash function.

hash md5 hash Hash a value using the md5 hash algorithm.

hash sha256 hash Hash a value using the sha256 hash algorithm.

headers filters Use the first row of the table as column names.

help core Display help information about different parts of Nushell.

help aliases core Show help on nushell aliases.

help commands core Show help on nushell commands.

help escapes core Show help on nushell string escapes.

help externs core Show help on nushell externs.

help modules core Show help on nushell modules.

help operators core Show help on nushell operators.

help pipe-and-redirect core Show help on nushell pipes and redirects.

hide core Hide definitions in the current scope.

hide-env core Hide environment variables in the current scope.

histogram chart Creates a new table with a histogram based on the column name passed in.

history history Get the command history.

history import history Import command line history.

history session history Get the command history session.

http network Various commands for working with http methods.

http delete network Delete the specified resource.

http get network Fetch the contents from a URL.

http head network Get the headers from a URL.

http options network Requests permitted communication options for a given URL.

http patch network Patch a body to a URL.

http post network Post a body to a URL.

http put network Put a body to a URL.

if core Conditionally run a block.

ignore core Ignore the output of the previous command in the pipeline.

inc default Increment a value or version. Optionally use the column of a table.

input platform Get input from the user.

input list platform Interactive list selection.

input listen platform Listen for user interface event.

insert filters Insert a new column, using an expression or closure to create each row's values.

inspect debug Inspect pipeline results while running a pipeline.

interleave filters Read multiple streams in parallel and combine them into one stream.

into conversions Commands to convert data from one type to another.

into binary conversions Convert value to a binary primitive.

into bool conversions Convert value to boolean.

into cell-path conversions Convert value to a cell-path.

into datetime conversions Convert text or timestamp into a datetime.

into duration conversions Convert value to duration.

into filesize conversions Convert value to filesize.

into float conversions Convert data into floating point number.

into glob conversions Convert value to glob.

into int conversions Convert value to integer.

into record conversions Convert value to record.

into sqlite conversions Convert table into a SQLite database.

into string conversions Convert value to string.

into value conversions Convert custom values into base values.

is-admin core Check if nushell is running with administrator or root privileges.

is-empty filters Check for empty values.

is-not-empty filters Check for non-empty values.

is-terminal platform Check if stdin, stdout, or stderr is a terminal.

items filters Given a record, iterate on each pair of column name and associated value.

job experimental Various commands for working with background jobs.

job flush experimental Clear this job's mailbox.

job id experimental Get id of current job.

job kill experimental Kill a background job.

job list experimental List background jobs.

job recv experimental Read a message from the mailbox.

job send experimental Send a message to the mailbox of a job.

job spawn experimental Spawn a background job and retrieve its ID.

job tag experimental Add a description tag to a background job.

job unfreeze experimental Unfreeze a frozen process job in foreground.

join filters Join two tables.

keybindings platform Keybindings related commands.

keybindings default platform List default keybindings.

keybindings list platform List available options that can be used to create keybindings.

keybindings listen platform Get input from the user.

kill platform Kill a process using the process id.

last filters Return only the last several rows of the input. Counterpart of `first`. Opposite of `drop`.

length filters Count the number of items in an input list, rows in a table, or bytes in binary data.

let core Create a variable and give it a value.

let-env removed `let-env FOO = ...` has been removed, use `$env.FOO = ...` instead.

lines filters Converts input to lines.

load-env filesystem Loads an environment update from a record.

loop core Run a block in a loop.

ls filesystem List the filenames, sizes, and modification times of items in a directory.

match core Conditionally run a block on a matched value.

math math Use mathematical functions as aggregate functions on a list of numbers or tables.

math abs math Returns the absolute value of a number.

math arccos math Returns the arccosine of the number.

math arccosh math Returns the inverse of the hyperbolic cosine function.

math arcsin math Returns the arcsine of the number.

math arcsinh math Returns the inverse of the hyperbolic sine function.

math arctan math Returns the arctangent of the number.

math arctanh math Returns the inverse of the hyperbolic tangent function.

math avg math Returns the average of a list of numbers.

math ceil math Returns the ceil of a number (smallest integer greater than or equal to that number).

math cos math Returns the cosine of the number.

math cosh math Returns the hyperbolic cosine of the number.

math exp math Returns e raised to the power of x.

math floor math Returns the floor of a number (largest integer less than or equal to that number).

math ln math Returns the natural logarithm. Base: (math e).

math log math Returns the logarithm for an arbitrary base.

math max math Returns the maximum of a list of values, or of columns in a table.

math median math Computes the median of a list of numbers.

math min math Finds the minimum within a list of values or tables.

math mode math Returns the most frequent element(s) from a list of numbers or tables.

math product math Returns the product of a list of numbers or the products of each column of a table.

math round math Returns the input number rounded to the specified precision.

math sin math Returns the sine of the number.

math sinh math Returns the hyperbolic sine of the number.

math sqrt math Returns the square root of the input number.

math stddev math Returns the standard deviation of a list of numbers, or of each column in a table.

math sum math Returns the sum of a list of numbers or of each column in a table.

math tan math Returns the tangent of the number.

math tanh math Returns the hyperbolic tangent of the number.

math variance math Returns the variance of a list of numbers or of each column in a table.

merge filters Merge the input with a record or table, overwriting values in matching columns.

merge deep filters Merge the input with a record or table, recursively merging values in matching columns.

metadata debug Get the metadata for items in the stream.

metadata access debug Access the metadata for the input stream within a closure.

metadata set debug Set the metadata for items in the stream.

mkdir filesystem Create directories, with intermediary directories if required using uutils/coreutils mkdir.

mktemp filesystem Create temporary files or directories using uutils/coreutils mktemp.

module core Define a custom module.

move filters Moves columns relative to other columns or make them the first/last columns. Flags are mutually exclusive.

mut core Create a mutable variable and give it a value.

mv filesystem Move files or directories using uutils/coreutils mv.

nu-check strings Validate and parse input content.

nu-highlight strings Syntax highlight the input string.

open filesystem Load a file into a cell, converting to table if possible (avoid by appending '--raw').

overlay core Commands for manipulating overlays.

overlay hide core Hide an active overlay.

overlay list core List all overlays with their active status.

overlay new core Create an empty overlay.

overlay use core Use definitions from a module as an overlay.

panic debug Causes nushell to panic.

par-each filters Run a closure on each row of the input list in parallel, creating a new list with the results.

parse strings Parse columns from string data using a simple pattern or a supplied regular expression.

path path Explore and manipulate paths.

path basename path Get the final component of a path.

path dirname path Get the parent directory of a path.

path exists path Check whether a path exists.

path expand path Try to expand a path to its absolute form.

path join path Join a structured path or a list of path parts.

path parse path Convert a path into structured data.

path relative-to path Express a path as relative to another path.

path self path Get the absolute path of the script or module containing this command at parse time.

path split path Split a path into a list based on the system's path separator.

path type path Get the type of the object a path refers to (e.g., file, dir, symlink).

plugin plugin Commands for managing plugins.

plugin add plugin Add a plugin to the plugin registry file.

plugin list plugin List loaded and installed plugins.

plugin rm plugin Remove a plugin from the plugin registry file.

plugin stop plugin Stop an installed plugin if it was running.

plugin use plugin Load a plugin from the plugin registry file into scope.

polars dataframe Operate with data in a dataframe format.

polars agg lazyframe Performs a series of aggregations from a group-by.

polars agg-groups dataframe Creates an agg_groups expression.

polars all-false dataframe Returns true if all values are false.

polars all-true dataframe Returns true if all values are true.

polars append dataframe Appends a new dataframe.

polars arg-max dataframe Return index for max value in series.

polars arg-min dataframe Return index for min value in series.

polars arg-sort dataframe Returns indexes for a sorted series.

polars arg-true dataframe Returns indexes where values are true.

polars arg-unique dataframe Returns indexes for unique values.

polars arg-where expression Creates an expression that returns the arguments where expression is true.

polars as expression Creates an alias expression.

polars as-date dataframe Converts string to date.

polars as-datetime dataframe Converts string to datetime.

polars cache dataframe Caches operations in a new LazyFrame.

polars cast dataframe Cast a column to a different dtype.

polars col expression Creates a named column expression.

polars collect lazyframe Collect lazy dataframe into eager dataframe.

polars columns dataframe Show dataframe columns.

polars concat dataframe Concatenate two or more dataframes.

polars concat-str expression Creates a concat string expression.

polars contains dataframe Checks if a pattern is contained in a string.

polars convert-time-zone dataframe Convert datetime to target timezone.

polars count dataframe Returns the number of non-null values in the column.

polars count-null dataframe Counts null values.

polars cumulative dataframe Cumulative calculation for a column or series.

polars cut dataframe Bin continuous values into discrete categories for a series.

polars datepart expression Creates an expression for capturing the specified datepart in a column.

polars decimal dataframe Converts a string column into a decimal column

polars drop dataframe Creates a new dataframe by dropping the selected columns.

polars drop-duplicates dataframe Drops duplicate values in dataframe.

polars drop-nulls dataframe Drops null values in dataframe.

polars dummies dataframe Creates a new dataframe with dummy variables.

polars explode lazyframe Explodes a dataframe or creates a explode expression.

polars expr-not dataframe Creates a not expression.

polars fill-nan lazyframe Replaces NaN values with the given expression.

polars fill-null lazyframe Replaces NULL values with the given expression.

polars filter lazyframe Filter dataframe based in expression.

polars filter-with dataframe or lazyframe Filters dataframe using a mask or expression as reference.

polars first dataframe Show only the first number of rows or create a first expression

polars flatten lazyframe An alias for polars explode.

polars get dataframe Creates dataframe with the selected columns.

polars get-day dataframe Gets day from date.

polars get-hour dataframe Gets hour from datetime.

polars get-minute dataframe Gets minute from date.

polars get-month dataframe Gets month from date.

polars get-nanosecond dataframe Gets nanosecond from date.

polars get-ordinal dataframe Gets ordinal from date.

polars get-second dataframe Gets second from date.

polars get-week dataframe Gets week from date.

polars get-weekday dataframe Gets weekday from date.

polars get-year dataframe Gets year from date.

polars group-by lazyframe Creates a group-by object that can be used for other aggregations.

polars horizontal expression Horizontal calculation across multiple columns.

polars implode dataframe Aggregates values into a list.

polars integer dataframe Converts a string column into a integer column

polars into-df dataframe Converts a list, table or record into a dataframe.

polars into-dtype dataframe Convert a string to a specific datatype.

polars into-lazy lazyframe Converts a dataframe into a lazy dataframe.

polars into-nu dataframe Converts a dataframe or an expression into nushell value for access and exploration.

polars into-repr dataframe Display a dataframe in its repr format.

polars into-schema dataframe Convert a value to a polars schema object

polars is-duplicated dataframe Creates mask indicating duplicated values.

polars is-in expression Creates an is-in expression or checks to see if the elements are contained in the right series

polars is-not-null dataframe Creates mask where value is not null.

polars is-null dataframe Creates mask where value is null.

polars is-unique dataframe Creates mask indicating unique values.

polars join lazyframe Joins a lazy frame with other lazy frame.

polars join-where lazyframe Joins a lazy frame with other lazy frame based on conditions.

polars last dataframe Creates new dataframe with tail rows or creates a last expression.

polars len dataframe Return the number of rows in the context. This is similar to COUNT(*) in SQL.

polars list-contains dataframe Checks if an element is contained in a list.

polars lit expression Creates a literal expression.

polars lowercase dataframe Lowercase the strings in the column.

polars math dataframe Collection of math functions to be applied on one or more column expressions

polars max dataframe Creates a max expression or aggregates columns to their max value.

polars mean dataframe Creates a mean expression for an aggregation or aggregates columns to their mean value.

polars median lazyframe Median value from columns in a dataframe or creates expression for an aggregation

polars min dataframe Creates a min expression or aggregates columns to their min value.

polars n-unique dataframe Counts unique values.

polars not dataframe Inverts boolean mask.

polars open dataframe Opens CSV, JSON, NDJSON/JSON lines, arrow, avro, or parquet file to create dataframe. A lazy dataframe will be created by default, if supported.

polars otherwise expression Completes a when expression.

polars over lazyframe Compute expressions over a window group defined by partition expressions.

polars pivot dataframe Pivot a DataFrame from long to wide format.

polars profile dataframe Profile a lazy dataframe.

polars qcut dataframe Bin continuous values into discrete categories based on their quantiles for a series.

polars quantile lazyframe Aggregates the columns to the selected quantile.

polars query dataframe Query dataframe using SQL. Note: The dataframe is always named 'df' in your query's from clause.

polars rename dataframe or lazyframe Rename a dataframe column.

polars replace expression Create an expression that replaces old values with new values

polars replace-time-zone dataframe Replace the timezone information in a datetime column.

polars reverse dataframe Reverses the LazyFrame

polars rolling dataframe Rolling calculation for a series.

polars sample dataframe Create sample dataframe.

polars save lazyframe Saves a dataframe to disk. For lazy dataframes a sink operation will be used if the file type supports it (parquet, ipc/arrow, csv, and ndjson).

polars schema dataframe Show schema for a dataframe.

polars select lazyframe Selects columns from lazyframe.

polars set dataframe Sets value where given mask is true.

polars set-with-idx dataframe Sets value in the given index.

polars shape dataframe Shows column and row size for a dataframe.

polars shift dataframe or lazyframe Shifts the values by a given period.

polars slice dataframe Creates new dataframe from a slice of rows.

polars sort-by lazyframe Sorts a lazy dataframe based on expression(s).

polars std dataframe Creates a std expression for an aggregation of std value from columns in a dataframe.

polars store-get dataframe Gets a Dataframe or other object from the plugin cache.

polars store-ls dataframe Lists stored polars objects.

polars store-rm dataframe Removes a stored Dataframe or other object from the plugin cache.

polars str-join dataframe Concatenates strings within a column or dataframes

polars str-lengths dataframe Get lengths of all strings.

polars str-replace dataframe Replace the leftmost (sub)string by a regex pattern.

polars str-replace-all dataframe Replace all (sub)strings by a regex pattern.

polars str-slice dataframe Slices the string from the start position until the selected length.

polars str-split dataframe Split the string by a substring. The resulting dtype is list<str>.

polars str-strip-chars dataframe Strips specified characters from strings in a column

polars strftime dataframe Formats date based on string rule.

polars struct-json-encode dataframe Convert this struct to a string column with json values.

polars sum dataframe Creates a sum expression for an aggregation or aggregates columns to their sum value.

polars summary dataframe For a dataframe, produces descriptive statistics (summary statistics) for its numeric columns.

polars take dataframe Creates new dataframe using the given indices.

polars truncate expression Divide the date/datetime range into buckets.

polars unique dataframe or lazyframe Returns unique values from a dataframe.

polars unnest dataframe Decompose struct columns into separate columns for each of their fields. The new columns will be inserted into the dataframe at the location of the struct column.

polars unpivot dataframe Unpivot a DataFrame from wide to long format.

polars uppercase dataframe Uppercase the strings in the column.

polars value-counts dataframe Returns a dataframe with the counts for unique values in series.

polars var dataframe Create a var expression for an aggregation.

polars when expression Creates and modifies a when expression.

polars with-column dataframe or lazyframe Adds a series to the dataframe.

port network Get a free TCP port from system.

prepend filters Prepend any number of rows to a table.

print strings Print the given values to stdout.

ps system View information about system processes.

pwd default Return the current working directory

query filters Show all the query commands

query db database Query a SQLite database with SQL statements.

query json filters execute json query on json file (open --raw <file> | query json 'query string')

query web network execute selector query on html/web

query webpage-info network uses the webpage crate to extract info from html: title, description, language, links, RSS feeds, Opengraph, Schema.org, and more

query xml filters Execute XPath 1.0 query on XML input

random random Generate a random value.

random binary random Generate random bytes.

random bool random Generate a random boolean value.

random chars random Generate random chars uniformly distributed over ASCII letters and numbers: a-z, A-Z and 0-9.

random dice random Generate a random dice roll.

random float random Generate a random float within a range [min..max].

random int random Generate a random integer [min..max].

random uuid random Generate a random uuid string of the specified version.

reduce filters Aggregate a list (starting from the left) to a single value using an accumulator closure.

registry system Various commands for interacting with the system registry (Windows only).

registry query system Query the Windows registry.

reject filters Remove the given columns or rows from the table. Opposite of `select`.

rename filters Creates a new table with columns renamed.

return core Return early from a custom command.

reverse filters Reverses the input list or table.

rm filesystem Remove files and directories.

roll filters Rolling commands for tables.

roll down filters Roll table rows down.

roll left filters Roll record or table columns left.

roll right filters Roll table columns right.

roll up filters Roll table rows up.

rotate filters Rotates a table or record clockwise (default) or counter-clockwise (use --ccw flag).

run-external system Runs external command.

save filesystem Save a file.

schema database Show the schema of a SQLite database.

scope core Commands for getting info about what is in scope.

scope aliases core Output info on the aliases in the current scope.

scope commands core Output info on the commands in the current scope.

scope engine-stats core Output stats on the engine in the current state.

scope externs core Output info on the known externals in the current scope.

scope modules core Output info on the modules in the current scope.

scope variables core Output info on the variables in the current scope.

select filters Select only these columns or rows from the input. Opposite of `reject`.

seq generators Output sequences of numbers.

seq char generators Print a sequence of ASCII characters.

seq date generators Print sequences of dates.

shuffle filters Shuffle rows randomly.

skip filters Skip the first several rows of the input. Counterpart of `drop`. Opposite of `first`.

skip until filters Skip elements of the input until a predicate is true.

skip while filters Skip elements of the input while a predicate is true.

sleep platform Delay for a specified amount of time.

slice filters Return only the selected rows.

sort filters Sort in increasing order.

sort-by filters Sort by the given cell path or closure.

source core Runs a script file in the current context.

source-env core Source the environment from a source file into the current environment.

split strings Split contents across desired subcommand (like row, column) via the separator.

split cell-path conversions Split a cell-path into its components.

split chars strings Split a string into a list of characters.

split column strings Split a string into multiple columns using a separator.

split list filters Split a list into multiple lists using a separator.

split row strings Split a string into multiple rows using a separator.

split words strings Split a string's words into separate rows.

start filesystem Open a folder, file, or website in the default application or viewer.

stor database Various commands for working with the in-memory sqlite database.

stor create database Create a table in the in-memory sqlite database.

stor delete database Delete a table or specified rows in the in-memory sqlite database.

stor export database Export the in-memory sqlite database to a sqlite database file.

stor import database Import a sqlite database file into the in-memory sqlite database.

stor insert database Insert information into a specified table in the in-memory sqlite database.

stor open database Opens the in-memory sqlite database.

stor reset database Reset the in-memory database by dropping all tables.

stor update database Update information in a specified table in the in-memory sqlite database.

str strings Various commands for working with string data.

str camel-case strings Convert a string to camelCase.

str capitalize strings Capitalize first letter of text.

str contains strings Checks if string input contains a substring.

str distance strings Compare two strings and return the edit distance/Levenshtein distance.

str downcase strings Make text lowercase.

str ends-with strings Check if an input ends with a string.

str expand strings Generates all possible combinations defined in brace expansion syntax.

str index-of strings Returns start index of first occurrence of string in input, or -1 if no match.

str join strings Concatenate multiple strings into a single string, with an optional separator between each.

str kebab-case strings Convert a string to kebab-case.

str length strings Output the length of any strings in the pipeline.

str pascal-case strings Convert a string to PascalCase.

str replace strings Find and replace text.

str reverse strings Reverse every string in the pipeline.

str screaming-snake-case strings Convert a string to SCREAMING_SNAKE_CASE.

str snake-case strings Convert a string to snake_case.

str starts-with strings Check if an input starts with a string.

str stats strings Gather word count statistics on the text.

str substring strings Get part of a string. Note that the first character of a string is index 0.

str title-case strings Convert a string to Title Case.

str trim strings Trim whitespace or specific character.

str upcase strings Make text uppercase.

sys system View information about the system.

sys cpu system View information about the system CPUs.

sys disks system View information about the system disks.

sys host system View information about the system host.

sys mem system View information about the system memory.

sys net system View information about the system network interfaces.

sys temp system View the temperatures of system components.

sys users system View information about the users on the system.

table viewers Render the table.

take filters Take only the first n elements of a list, or the first n bytes of a binary value.

take until filters Take elements of the input until a predicate is true.

take while filters Take elements of the input while a predicate is true.

tee filters Copy a stream to another command in parallel.

term platform Commands for querying information about the terminal.

term query platform Query the terminal for information.

term size platform Returns a record containing the number of columns (width) and rows (height) of the terminal.

timeit debug Time how long it takes a closure to run.

to formats Translate structured data to a format.

to csv formats Convert table into .csv text .

to html formats Convert table into simple HTML.

to json formats Converts table data into JSON text.

to md formats Convert table into simple Markdown.

to msgpack formats Convert Nu values into MessagePack.

to msgpackz formats Convert Nu values into brotli-compressed MessagePack.

to nuon formats Converts table data into Nuon (Nushell Object Notation) text.

to plist formats Convert Nu values into plist

to text formats Converts data into simple text.

to toml formats Convert record into .toml text.

to tsv formats Convert table into .tsv text.

to xml formats Convert special record structure into .xml text.

to yaml formats Convert table into .yaml/.yml text.

to yml formats Convert table into .yaml/.yml text.

touch filesystem Creates one or more files.

transpose filters Transposes the table contents so rows become columns and columns become rows.

try core Try to run a block, if it fails optionally run a catch closure.

tutor misc Run the tutorial. To begin, run: tutor.

ulimit platform Set or get resource usage limits.

uname system Print certain system information using uutils/coreutils uname.

uniq filters Return the distinct values in the input.

uniq-by filters Return the distinct values in the input by the given column(s).

update filters Update an existing column to have a new value.

update cells filters Update the table cells.

upsert filters Update an existing column to have a new value, or insert a new column.

url network Various commands for working with URLs.

url build-query network Converts record or table into query string applying percent-encoding.

url decode strings Converts a percent-encoded web safe string to a string.

url encode strings Converts a string to a percent encoded web safe string.

url join network Converts a record to url.

url parse network Parses a url.

url split-query network Converts query string into table applying percent-decoding.

use core Use definitions from a module, making them available in your shell.

values filters Given a record or table, produce a list of its columns' values.

version core Display Nu version, and its build configuration.

version check platform Checks to see if you have the latest version of nushell.

view debug Various commands for viewing debug information.

view blocks debug View the blocks registered in nushell's EngineState memory.

view files debug View the files registered in nushell's EngineState memory.

view ir debug View the compiled IR code for a block of code.

view source debug View a block, module, or a definition.

view span debug View the contents of a span.

watch filesystem Watch for file changes and execute Nu code when they happen.

where filters Filter values of an input list based on a condition.

which system Finds a program file, alias or custom command. If `application` is not provided, all deduplicated commands will be returned.

while core Conditionally run a block in a loop.

whoami platform Get the current username using uutils/coreutils whoami.

window filters Creates a sliding window of `window_size` that slide by n rows/elements across input.

with-env env Runs a block with an environment variable set.

wrap filters Wrap the value into a column.