In this section, we have put together a start to a language guide.

The idea here is to have an outline where people can contribute in "small" ways in areas they are familiar with.

Some topics need to be added, and I see that some duplicate areas need to be cleaned up. I was kind of trying to mimic this document off of https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/JavaScript/Reference/About and https://phel-lang.org/documentation/getting-started/. There may be others that we would prefer to model. Speak up if you have one.

The hope would be to provide a little bit of documentation text for context and then many examples of usage.