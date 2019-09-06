This week in Nu #2
Development on Nu continues at a healthy clip towards the next release. Core concepts around what data types are supported and how we explain them is coming together, as well as some fun surprises along the way.
What's nu this week:
- Lots of bugfixes
- SQLite support
- Automatic conversion support (you can now add your own file formats via plugins)
postcommand for posting to a url
- Japanese translation of the Nu book
- More fixes to move us closer to using stable Rust
- Support for big decimals
embedcommand for creating a new table from an existing one
- Split of
openinto
openfor files and
fetchfor urls
- The beginning of a new help system
- Ability to save binary files
- A general move from OOP terminology to spreadsheet terminology
- jonathandturner gave a talk about Nu at the Auckland Rust Meetup
Contributions this week from: est31, Porges, pmeredit, freebroccolo, jankoprowski, sharksforarms, djc, and GuillaumeGomez