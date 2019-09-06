This week in Nu #2

Development on Nu continues at a healthy clip towards the next release. Core concepts around what data types are supported and how we explain them is coming together, as well as some fun surprises along the way.

What's nu this week:

Lots of bugfixes

SQLite support

Automatic conversion support (you can now add your own file formats via plugins)

post command for posting to a url

command for posting to a url Japanese translation of the Nu book

More fixes to move us closer to using stable Rust

Support for big decimals

embed command for creating a new table from an existing one

command for creating a new table from an existing one Split of open into open for files and fetch for urls

into for files and for urls The beginning of a new help system

Ability to save binary files

A general move from OOP terminology to spreadsheet terminology

jonathandturner gave a talk about Nu at the Auckland Rust Meetup

Contributions this week from: est31, Porges, pmeredit, freebroccolo, jankoprowski, sharksforarms, djc, and GuillaumeGomez