This week in Nu #3

Lots of stability improvements this week with better support for parsing, external commands, and more.

  • vsoch continues pushing Docker support forward, and added support for Ubuntu 18.04 (#663)
  • androbtech removed our dependency on regex, as part of the effort to improve build times (#651)
  • max-sixty landed a CI guard to ensure the codebase was properly formatted (#649)
  • wycats landed an improved parser that is both more stable and handles external commands better (#632)
  • chhetripradeep added a pwd command (#612)
  • tim77 added instructions for Fedora (#607)
  • Lots of bugfixes by est31, tim77, pmeredit, vsoch, lesichkovm. Big thanks to bug reporters jeka, stephanemagnenat, twe4ked, rrichardson, bmurphy1976, joedborg, and lienke.
  • Fix for long-standing issue where externals freeze when outputting large amounts of output (#664)
  • Added support for "did you mean?"-style errors when a column is mistyped. (#662)
  • Added a lighter-weight table output format (#631)
  • More plugins were made optional to help with build times. To get the full behavior be sure to build with --all-features(#617)
  • Improved help system was added. Type help to get started (#657)
  • Updates by ymgyt, androbtech, and pka to the Nu book
  • Updates to the Contributor Handbook, a guide for developers working on Nu