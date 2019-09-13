This week in Nu #3
Lots of stability improvements this week with better support for parsing, external commands, and more.
- vsoch continues pushing Docker support forward, and added support for Ubuntu 18.04 (#663)
- androbtech removed our dependency on regex, as part of the effort to improve build times (#651)
- max-sixty landed a CI guard to ensure the codebase was properly formatted (#649)
- wycats landed an improved parser that is both more stable and handles external commands better (#632)
- chhetripradeep added a
pwdcommand (#612)
- tim77 added instructions for Fedora (#607)
- Lots of bugfixes by est31, tim77, pmeredit, vsoch, lesichkovm. Big thanks to bug reporters jeka, stephanemagnenat, twe4ked, rrichardson, bmurphy1976, joedborg, and lienke.
- Fix for long-standing issue where externals freeze when outputting large amounts of output (#664)
- Added support for "did you mean?"-style errors when a column is mistyped. (#662)
- Added a lighter-weight table output format (#631)
- More plugins were made optional to help with build times. To get the full behavior be sure to build with
--all-features(#617)
- Improved help system was added. Type
helpto get started (#657)
- Updates by ymgyt, androbtech, and pka to the Nu book
- Updates to the Contributor Handbook, a guide for developers working on Nu