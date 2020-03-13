This week in Nu #29

Released 0.11.0!

  • quebin31 added --all flag to ls to show hidden files (#1483)
  • waldyrious and kloun made a lot of cleanups to command documentation (#1481, #1477)
  • neuronull changed sys | get host.users to sys | get host.sessions to make it more obvious it lists user sessions (#1480)
  • andrasio fixed the directory permissions check for cd (#1476), converted shuffle from a plugin to an internal command (#1475), and added column-path support to format (#1472)
  • jonathandturner released 0.11.0 (#1474), and merged env into $nu (#1463)
  • thegedge fixed some upcoming compiler warnings (#1468), switched autoview to not add a newline (#1466)
  • lincis fixed named pipe support in ls (#1461)
  • JCavallo added autodetection logic in save to handle both binary and text (#1459)
  • rabisg0 fixed the flag handler to allow -h in more places (#1454)