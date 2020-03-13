This week in Nu #29
Released 0.11.0!
- quebin31 added
--allflag to
lsto show hidden files (#1483)
- waldyrious and kloun made a lot of cleanups to command documentation (#1481, #1477)
- neuronull changed
sys | get host.usersto
sys | get host.sessionsto make it more obvious it lists user sessions (#1480)
- andrasio fixed the directory permissions check for
cd(#1476), converted
shufflefrom a plugin to an internal command (#1475), and added column-path support to
format(#1472)
- jonathandturner released 0.11.0 (#1474), and merged
envinto
$nu(#1463)
- thegedge fixed some upcoming compiler warnings (#1468), switched autoview to not add a newline (#1466)
- lincis fixed named pipe support in
ls(#1461)
- JCavallo added autodetection logic in
saveto handle both binary and text (#1459)
- rabisg0 fixed the flag handler to allow
-hin more places (#1454)