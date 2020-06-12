This week in Nu #42
- utam0k added an option to
mkdirto show the paths being created
- JosephTLyons removed async_stream from some commands (2), fixed spaces in test paths, updated
cal,
- samhedin added support for per-directory environment variables
- arashout improved
to tomlto disallow top-level values
- daschl made interruptible streams public
- jonathandturner renamed the ".env" file to ".nu-env", released 0.15.0, fixed a bug with operator precedence, add support for readonly config files, and move a batch of commands off async_stream
- svartalf fixed an issue with process usage and bumped the heim dependency
Also!
- We've added our initial RFC process. Come let us know what you think.