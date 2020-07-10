This week in Nu #46
- arashout removed a duplicate method in the Value API, cleaned up the
fetchimplementation, improved the
rmcommand, better aligned tables for
ls
- JosephTLyons made
lastmore iterator-friendly,
from vcfmore iterator-friendly, improved the logic for
last
- andrasio added some new ways to do
str substring, added a
move columncommand
- almindor made path autocompletions work in more cases
- pag4k moved duration to nanoseconds in preparation for timing commands
- fdncred cleaned up special characters in prompts
- jonathandturner and josephtlyons made
everystreamable
- jonathandturenr also fixed buffering in the
linescommand, fixed a crash in the parser, added an
ifcommand, added
str length, added
split chars,
each --numbered
- philip-peterson fixed parsing of barewords and words with partial quoting