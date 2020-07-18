This week in Nu #47
- arashout began work to auto generate documentation, fixed issues (2164).
- k-brk moved
keepsuite unifying
keep-whileand
keep-until
- fdncred added
--dark_bgto change color and text backgrounds of the html, added internal assertion improvement, added
--html_colorand
--no_colorfor finer grained color control in html.
- jonathandturner introduced wasm support, extended Shell to support
openand
save, introduced configurable keybindings, clearer printing of duration, split
config setarguments, renamed byte primitive for clarity, and fixed issues 2152
- Porges fixed row indices formatting alignment
- andrasio added support for
group-byto pass a block as the key function. moved
skipsuite unifying
skip-whileand
skip-until, made
strstricter.
- JosephTLyons added
reversesubcommand to
str, did improvements in the code 2176, 2177, 2183, 2184, 2194, 2196, 2201
- amousa introduced
varianceand
stddevsubcommands to
math.
- thegedge introduced completion abstractions, fixed an issue with the encoder for preventing overflows of data.
- samhedin documented
auto-envmore and more tests. Fixes preventing env script running multiple times.
- bailey-layzer added
fromsubcommand to
str, and
--charflag for trimmin specific ones.
- ritobanrc updated
configcommand suite flags to subcommands.
- pag4k added ns seconds to Duration