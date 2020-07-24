This week in Nu #48
- Tiwalun added scoop install instructions
- jzaefferer improved the new Nu demo site, improved the demo
sys, improve reading directories in the demo site, improved browserfs init, made the demo site GitHub-deployable
- gedge cleaned up unnecessary uses of peekable iterators, removed piping of stderr
- fdncred documented the new keybinding options, improved html theming, made rustyline configurable, re-fixed the history size limitation, added a char example, added an ansi example, fixed a CSS issue on the demo site
- jonathandturner released 0.17.0, added hex pretty print to
to html, exposed more of the base APIs, added virtual filesystem to the demo site
- k-brk added xargs-like functionality for piping to external commands, fixed
uniqto work with simple values
- JosephTLyons fixed a regression in test runner speed, added a case-insensitive sort, cleaned up the
linesimplementation
- bailey-layzer fixed an issue with aliases and detecting if a command is last in the pipeline
- philip-peterson added parsing tests
- u5surf fixed the description of the
ifcommand