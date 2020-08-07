This week in Nu #50
- JosephTLyons fixed histogram example, renamed -f to -l in
lsand
ps, did some internals cleanup
- jonathandturner removed build.rs pre-build steps, added --partial to
to html, added support for
do -ito also redirect stderr, added more columns to
lsin demo
- thegedge updated the first parsing stage to return partial results
- jzaefferer updated the docs for alias, added a ribbon and WIP note to demo, optionally pivot table on overflow in demo, added a loading indicator for the demo, switched demo to using
to html --partial, added link to demo and fixed link to blog on main site, copied CONTRIBUTING info to main site
- coolshaurya updated
str collectto take an optional separator
- bailey-layzer added the
reducecommand
- kornelski moved Nu to use the supported app-dirs crate
- k-brk added
str containsand
str index-of
- andrasio did an overhaul of how data reporting works internally, added support for regular values in
histograms, added samping support for variance and standard deviation
- nmandery added support for parsing many more date formats
- fdncred updated the rustyline default configuration
- candostdagdeviren added links for
Tagged<Value>and
ShellErrorin the docs
- homburg added comparison of Nushell and Bash output to the book
RFCs:
- jonathandturner proposed a new data representationt to replace the current Row/Table model