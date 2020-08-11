Nushell, or Nu for short, is a new shell that takes a modern, structured approach to your commandline. It works seamlessly with the data from your filesystem, operating system, and a growing number of file formats to make it easy to build powerful commandline pipelines.

Today, we're releasing 0.18 of Nu. The focus of this release was largely to polish what is already there, ensuring that internally parts work together better, are more consistent, and are easier to maintain. We've also added new commands for working with paths, URLs, strings, and lists.

Nu 0.18 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using cargo install nu .

If you want more goodies, you can install cargo install nu --features=stable .

As part of this release, we also publish a set of plugins you can install and use with Nu. To install, use cargo install nu_plugin_<plugin name> .

Please note: as part of last minute changes, we had to bump the first release version of 0.18 to 0.18.1 instead of 0.18.0.

The flags for --full in ls and ps has been changed to --long (-l) to better align with habits from other shells.

Line editor config settings have moved to their own section.

There have been a number of improvements to the new wasm-based demo site, including new colors, command improvements, pivoting of long tables, and more.

Fixed issues with different types of symlinks on Windows, Nu will now used the support app_dirs crate, lots of internal match logic cleanup, internal representation of data summaries got a cleanup, getting ready to add a winget package, the first wave of parser cleanups ahead of future completion work, cleaned up unnecessary extra build steps, new command examples, improvements to the new path command errors, fixed histogram example, and consistency improvements.

We're nearly to the first birthday for Nu! In the near future, we'll continue to improve completions, work on a possible new data frames implementation, continuing to push the wasm implementation further, and more.