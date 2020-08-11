Nushell 0.18
Nushell, or Nu for short, is a new shell that takes a modern, structured approach to your commandline. It works seamlessly with the data from your filesystem, operating system, and a growing number of file formats to make it easy to build powerful commandline pipelines.
Today, we're releasing 0.18 of Nu. The focus of this release was largely to polish what is already there, ensuring that internally parts work together better, are more consistent, and are easier to maintain. We've also added new commands for working with paths, URLs, strings, and lists.
Where to get it
Nu 0.18 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using
cargo install nu.
If you want more goodies, you can install
cargo install nu --features=stable.
As part of this release, we also publish a set of plugins you can install and use with Nu. To install, use
cargo install nu_plugin_<plugin name>.
Please note: as part of last minute changes, we had to bump the first release version of 0.18 to 0.18.1 instead of 0.18.0.
What's New
Command improvements
- New:
reducecommand to reduce a list of values into a value (bailey-layzer)
- New:
path basename,
path extension,
path expandfor working with path values (mattyhall)
- New:
path typeand
path existsfor more path-related functionality (mattyhall)
- New:
str ltrimand
str rtrimto trim off left-hand and right-hand characters (k-brk)
- New:
str starts-withand
str ends-withto check if a string begins or ends with a given substring (k-brk)
- New: the
urlsubcommands for dealing with URLs (mattyhall)
- The history file path is now configurable (Amanita-muscaria)
- The startup banner can now be turned off (avranju)
versionnow contains the features that Nu was built with (andrasio)
math stddevand
math variancecan now sample the input (andrasio)
do -iwill also ignore stderr output from external commands (sophiajt)
to htmlnow has many themes to choose from (fdncred)
to htmlalso now has list output (coolshaurya)
- More of the line editor settings are now configurable (fdncred)
str to-datetimecan now parse many more date formats (nmandery)
str joinnow optionally takes a separator value (coolshaurya)
histogramcan now work with simple values (andrasio)
ls -al(and
ps -l) are now the preferred way of getting a full listing (JosephTLyons)
insertnow takes a block to do the work of inserting values (coolshaurya)
Breaking changes
The flags for --full in
ls and
ps has been changed to --long (-l) to better align with habits from other shells.
Line editor config settings have moved to their own section.
Demo site (jzaefferer, sophiajt)
There have been a number of improvements to the new wasm-based demo site, including new colors, command improvements, pivoting of long tables, and more.
Bugfixes (fdncred, kornelski, JosephTLyons, andrasio, thegedge, sophiajt, jzaefferer, warrenseine, coolshaurya)
Fixed issues with different types of symlinks on Windows, Nu will now used the support app_dirs crate, lots of internal match logic cleanup, internal representation of data summaries got a cleanup, getting ready to add a winget package, the first wave of parser cleanups ahead of future completion work, cleaned up unnecessary extra build steps, new command examples, improvements to the new
path command errors, fixed histogram example, and consistency improvements.
Looking forward
We're nearly to the first birthday for Nu! In the near future, we'll continue to improve completions, work on a possible new data frames implementation, continuing to push the wasm implementation further, and more.