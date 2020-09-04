This week in Nu #54
- fdncred cleaned up some feature usage, fixed the default alignment in tables, added color info suport to config.toml, added the with_love and compact_double table theme
- smaydew added
random integer
- almindor switched recursive move to
fs_extra
- jonathandturner released 0.19, turned off auto-pivot by default, added support for multiline edits, made commas optional in lists, added table literals
- gillespiecd move
countsize to use grapheme size, renamed
max lengthto
bytesin
count, added examples to
uniq, updated
math variance, updated
math stddev, documented math commands, fixed the email test, updated the website docs for commands
- thegedge added support for ~ (home directory) in completions, fixed lots of bugs and features in the new completion engine,
- gorogoroumaru fixed
lsto tolerate OS errors
- VincentWo fixed
cd .
- Marcoleni tidied up the CONTRIBUTING file
- Zooce fixed our prompt documentation
- hilias updated our
config setcookbook docs