This week in Nu #55
- itn3000 added support for multiple variables in
with-env, added tables for multiple variables in
with-env
- thegedge fixed path completions with
cd, improved completions for
~, and additional completion fixes
- gillespiecd cleaned up some of the duration conversions, added cpu time to
ps -l, added number of links column in
ls -l
- fdncred updated dependencies and removed unused dependences, added weather symbols to
char
- jonathandturner added support for decimals as range boundaries, improved range parsing, added modulo operator and renamed
inand
not-in
- ritobanrc added
each windowsand
each groupfor working with multiple rows at a time
- defstryker improved ranges for substrings
- almindor added support for
exec
- andrasio updated the Spanish introduction chapter of the book and Spanish installation instructions if the book
- Jorn improved the wasm demo error checking