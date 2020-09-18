This week in Nu #56
- LhKipp posted a new RFC about extending our type inference logic and how we might extend the logic for working with aliases.
- notryanb updated the git parsing examples in the cookbook
- gorogoroumaru extended
math avgto work with durations
- andrasio extended the folding logic to work with tables, improved plugin loading and testing, cleaned up configuration reading
- gillespiecd switched active shell to be displayed as a boolean, did some code cleanup around booleans, removed
trimin favor of
str trim, cleaned up the help text
- radekvit added non-inclusive ranges, made ctrl-c work during sleep, cleaned up logic for
getand
nu-value-ext
- jonathandturner fixed a yanked crossterm version
- fdncred and jonathandturner updated the rustyline version, fixing some instability during line editing
- lidin fixed rawkey for ARM
- fdncred fixed a ctrl-c issue, added a few more ansi escape sequences, added replace all to
str find-replace
- thegedge refactored the completion trait
- rezural added case-sensitive/case-insensitive completion matching