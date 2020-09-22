Nushell 0.20
Nushell, or Nu for short, is a new shell that takes a modern, structured approach to your commandline. It works seamlessly with the data from your filesystem, operating system, and a growing number of file formats to make it easy to build powerful commandline pipelines.
Today, we're releasing 0.20 of Nu. In this version, we're introducing some new features for working with rows, improvements to completions, and more.
Where to get it
Nu 0.20 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using
cargo install nu.
If you want all the goodies, you can install
cargo install nu --features=extra.
As part of this release, we also publish a set of plugins you can install and use with Nu. To install, use
cargo install nu_plugin_<plugin name>.
What's New
New functionality
each group and
each window (ritobanrc)
With 0.20, you can now work with groups of rows at a time easier than ever before.
For example, let's say you have a table like this:
───┬───────┬─────
# │ name │ age
───┼───────┼─────
0 │ Joe │ 30
1 │ Fred │ 40
2 │ Sally │ 40
3 │ Sean │ 42
4 │ Gram │ 66
5 │ Todd │ 1
───┴───────┴─────
And you wanted to take three rows at a time, and sum the ages. You can now do this using:
... | each group 3 { get age | math sum }
───┬─────
0 │ 110
1 │ 109
───┴─────
Or, you can slide a "window" over the data, looking at multiple rows at a time. Let's slide a window of two rows, so that we look at each pair. We can use this to average the adjacent rows:
... | each window 2 { get age | math avg }
───┬─────────
0 │ 35.0000
1 │ 40.0000
2 │ 41.0000
3 │ 54.0000
4 │ 33.5000
───┴─────────
Completion improvements (thegedge, rezural)
The new completer received a lot of bugfixes, more fixes, and yet more fixes since its initial release with 0.19. We're continuing to improve this experience further.
Completions can now be case-insensitive. This is especially useful for platforms where filepaths are case-insensitive.
Command Improvements
NEW
random integer- create random integers (smaydew)
NEW
exec- on Unix-based systems with exec support, you can now call the built-in
execcommand (almindor)
NEW
mod- a new modulo operator (sophiajt)
mvnow uses the
fs_extracrate for better recursive moves (almindor)
More table themes (fdncred)
ls -lnow also lists the number of links (gillespiecd)
str substringcan now optionally take a range (defstryker)
chargets support for weather characters (fdncred)
Ranges can now start or end with variables and can have decimal numbers as boundaries (sophiajt)
Ranges can now also be exclusive using the
x..<ysyntax (radekvit)
ps -lnow shows cpu time (gillespiecd)
with-envcan now accept multiple variables (itn3000)
math avgwill now also work with durations (gorogoroumaru)
reducecan now work with table values (andrasio)
The active shell in
shellsis now more clearly shown (gillespiecd)
sleepnow respects Ctrl+C and can pass along the output (radekvit)
str trimand
trimare merged (gillespiecd and radekvit)
str find-replacecan now global search/replace (fdncred)
opennow only streams for non-files and large files (sophiajt)
If supported on the platform,
benchmarknow gives user/system/idle times as well (radekvit)
Ctrl+D now exits the current shell (gillespiecd)
fetchnow supports CSV MIME types (notryanb)
Other improvements (fdncred, gillespiecd, lidin, andrasio, radekvit, sophiajt, coolshaurya)
Removed unused dependencies, cleanups to duration, some ARM incompatibilities were fixed, some Ctrl+C issues were fixed, optimized some config reading, cleanup code in
get and
nu-value-ext, rustyline was upgraded (fixing a common instability in Windows),
help command get some improvements,
random integer got some stability fixes.
Breaking changes
in: and
not-in: are now
in and
not-in
In working with operators, we've removed the colon from the
in and
not-in operators.
trim and
str trim are now just
str trim
We've merged the functionality and now just have the one
str trim command.
Locale-formatted numbers temporarily not supported
As part of updating dependencies, we've had to temporarily disable locale-formatting numbers. We hope to fix this as dependencies update to the latest versions.
Change in config location
We've tried to use a supported 'directories' crate, which has meant having to change until we found a supported one. This, unfortunately, means that this release moves the config location again.
On macOS,
config path now points to: "$HOME/Library/Application Support/org.nushell.nu/config.toml", in 0.19.0 and earlier it was: "$HOME/Library/Preferences/org.nushell.nu/config.toml".
Zulip chat
We're experimenting with using Zulip for our community chat and design discussions. If you want, you can try the server and tell us what you think. If you'd rather we stick with Discord, you can tell us that, too 😃
Looking forward
We've put a survey to get feedback from you about Nushell. This will help us focus our efforts in the coming releases to refactor, trim, and polish Nu. Working with a large codebase is always a challenge, and recently we've been thinking through what features really make up the "core" Nu experience and what parts can be moved outside of Nu itself. This may mean making more things plugins, cutting back on the dependencies we use, and more. Getting your feedback makes sure we have a clear picture for what the "core" of Nu is to most people.
Even if you're just curious about Nushell but aren't using it, we'd love to hear from you.