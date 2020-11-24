Nushell, or Nu for short, is a new shell that takes a modern, structured approach to your commandline. It works seamlessly with the data from your filesystem, operating system, and a growing number of file formats to make it easy to build powerful commandline pipelines.

Today, we're releasing 0.23 of Nu. In this version, we continue improving the commands, release a new website, and talk about some of the experiments that will be making their way into Nu in future versions.

Nu 0.23 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using cargo install nu .

If you want all the goodies, you can install cargo install nu --features=extra .

As part of this release, we also publish a set of plugins you can install and use with Nu. To install, use cargo install nu_plugin_<plugin name> .

The new website

We've just put up the first version of a new website that combines the front site with the books and docs all in one place. We're still continuing to polish this, so if you'd like to help out, come by the discord and say hello!

The from json command used to preserve the order of fields. Unfortunately, unsafe behaviors in one of the dependencies we used for this were recently found and we've had to (perhaps temporarily) remove the order preservation. We'd happily accept PRs that re-enabled this functionality.

Better table alignments (fdncred)

seq now can do date ranges as well (fdncred)

now can do date ranges as well (fdncred) More refactoring towards script support (sophiajt)

Some doc naming has been cleaned up (LhKipp)

Lots of path fixes and improvements have now landed (kubouch)

fixes and improvements have now landed (kubouch) Build artifacts are now smaller (fdncred)

Some broken docs links have been fixed (naufraghi)

A new random decimal command (smaydew)

command (smaydew) Some str substring fixes (andrasio)

We've been splitting our efforts between the website, Nushell, and two new side projects that will feed into Nushell in the future: nunu and nunu2. The first is investigating some parser improvements we could do in Nushell to better support scripts and more in the future. The second experiments with variables, blocks, and evaluation. Combined, they should some signs of what we hope will be available in Nu in the weeks to come.

As always, if you see somewhere you'd like to help or just want to chat, come by the discord and say hi!