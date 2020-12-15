Nushell 0.24
Nushell, or Nu for short, is a new shell that takes a modern, structured approach to your commandline. It works seamlessly with the data from your filesystem, operating system, and a growing number of file formats to make it easy to build powerful commandline pipelines.
Today, we're releasing 0.24 of Nu. We've added a few new utilities, improved the existing date functionality, and more.
Where to get it
Nu 0.24 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using
cargo install nu.
Note: There was a build issue discovered immediately after release, so we've also released a hotfix (0.24.1) to address this issue.
If you want all the goodies, you can install
cargo install nu --features=extra.
As part of this release, we also publish a set of plugins you can install and use with Nu. To install, use
cargo install nu_plugin_<plugin name>.
What's New
Improvements
- added a
hashcommand for creating hashes (notryanb, andrasio)
- improved the public API by making
run_blockpublic (max-sixty)
versionnow shows more information about the build (fdncred)
from csvwill show where errors happened if they occur (Dietr1ch)
datenow has some new-and-improved subcommands (jz448)
- added a new
random charssubcommand (gillespiecd)
- gitpod setup got fixed (jankeronmes)
- a new
math abscommand (xolve)
Looking forward
Our work on the big update has continued, and we're looking forward to making it available soon. We're now down to the last three known outstanding issues that need to be resolved before the work can be merged into the main Nushell source code.
As it lands, we'll need your help to try it out and give us feedback to help us continue to improve it.
As always, if you see somewhere you'd like to help or just want to chat, come by the discord and say hi!