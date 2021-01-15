This week in Nu #73
Docs
- eoinkelly updated an example
- lpil updated the alias docs
- LhKipp also updated the alias docs, and updated
defdocs
VSCode extension
- waldyrious improved the README for the VSCode extension
- fdncred cleaned up the VSCode extension assets, improved the extension highlighting, improved vsix versioning, and more improvements to the VSCode extension (1, 2, 3)
Nushell
- Gymea added the text of the alias to
which, fixed the print of descriptions when none were present, added dirs support to nu-engine
- fdncred allowed comparing string and filepaths, removed
setfrom the Windows built-ins, optimized a use of regex
- jonathandturner split nu-cli into nu-cli and nu-engine, bumped to 0.25.2, fixed the wasm build,
- LhKipp added descriptions for custom commands and their arguments
- stormasm split nu-cli into nu-cli and nu-command and here,
- gillespiecd added support for backward range iteration
- DivineGod moved keybinding-path to nu-data
- baoyachi removed dependencies on git for current branch and hash
- andrasio removed the
str setcommand