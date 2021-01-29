This week in Nu #75
New
- We now have a place you can share your Nushell scripts with others
Docs
- ibraheemdev added the command reference to the book
- richardpark-msft fixed a typo in the documentation
- jonathandturner refreshed the command reference with the latest docs, added a new animated gif showing off Nushell
Code
- jonathandturner added rest support to blocks, added erroring on bad rows in column paths, fixed a bug in the units of
psand
sys, released 0.26.0
- fdncred fixed the signature for the
charcommand, added multi-byte support for padding, added more modulo operations, added pow operator, allowed more types to be converted to strings
- andrasio improve internal implementations for
strcommands
- LhKipp added support for optional parameters and switches to the parser
- JosephTLyons improved some of our test assertions, removed unnecessary clones