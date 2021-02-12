This week in Nu #77
Documentation and samples
- More scripts were added to the Nushell script collection
- fdncred landed updates to the config documentation in the book, commented table_mode and more comments on config, and more config updates
- ibraheemdev improved the website ci deployment
- LhKipp updated the sample config
- Andy-Python-Programmer fixed a typo in the README
Nushell base
- jonathandturner updated some dependencies, fixed the Rust 1.50 clippy warnings
- andrasio prevented selecting the same column twice, improved coercions for column-path
- Qwanve fixed
psoutput when the process doesn't have a parent
- ilius extended
whichto allow for multiple applications to be passed, added reverse to
sort-by, did some formatting and clean-up of nu-parser, switched to metric/standard filesizes, added a way to switch to metric filesizes, improved the serialization conversion for column-path
- fdncred added a new
term sizecommand
- ammkrn changed boolean to true/false instead of Yes/No
- stormasm renamed internal parsing functions