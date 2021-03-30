Nushell, or Nu for short, is a new shell that takes a modern, structured approach to your commandline. It works seamlessly with the data from your filesystem, operating system, and a growing number of file formats to make it easy to build powerful commandline pipelines.

Today, we're releasing 0.29 of Nu. This release adds more polish for paths, streaming, and more.

Nu 0.29 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using cargo install nu .

If you want all the goodies, you can install cargo install nu --features=extra .

If you'd like to try the experimental paging feature in this release, you can install with cargo install nu --features=table-pager .

As part of this release, we also publish a set of plugins you can install and use with Nu. To install, use cargo install nu_plugin_<plugin name> .

notryanb added the hash md5 command

suzanje fixed some broken contributor book links

mvolkmann fixed a typo in the help text

The count command is now length for better discoverability.

There are a few different on-going projects to help Nushell. New this week is engine-p, an experimental engine that explores what an iterator+parallel approach would be like in contrast to Nu's current async stream approach. Early results are promising here, as the engine appears to perform better while also using a simpler set of patterns, which should help new contributors.

We've also posted our proposal for shipping 1.0. This lays out the proposed path for Nushell to reach 1.0 and beyond, including the features Nushell will ship with at 1.0. If you'd like to give us feedback, we'd love to have it. You can add comments directly on the proposal and we'll gather the feedback and use it in the next round of revisions.