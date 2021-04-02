This week in Nu #84
Scripts
- fdncred added a new script to the script repo
RFCs
- jonathandturner put up the proposal for shipping 1.0, which covers the steps to get to 1.0 and beyond. We'd love to get your feedback on this proposal.
Website and documentation
Nushell
- lucasmmg improved ls when the user doesn't have file permissions, fixed a panic with decimal point rounding, fixed FIFO deletion, added
math sqrt
- fdncred updated
date to-timezone
- jonathandturner released 0.29
- stormasm added
$scopeto inspect in-scope aliases
- LhKipp refactored how environments are handled inside Nushell's engine, added tags to reloaded frames, and improved some internal logs