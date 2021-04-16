This week in Nu #86
Nushell
- fdncred cleaned up error reporting, began support for
intocommands, removed dupes from get commands names, removed help from the commands list in
$scope, sorted
$scope, improved
$scopeoutput
- jonathandturner improved range and internal iteration, more internal iteration improvements, split OutputStream and ActionStream, fixed a regression with auto-conversion, updated
toand
fromsubcommands to new command forms
- LhKipp made sure the rest arg was available
- kubouch improved filepath values
- daschl fixed the lib api to allow for custom commands
- lucassmg fixed
echo ..from treating
..as a range
- andrasio wrote up a guide for creating Nushell commands
Documentation
- mvolkmann added a "working with lists" chapter to the book