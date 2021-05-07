This week in Nushell #89
Nushell
- kubouch ported random integer & decimal to engine-p + related refactoring, ported range to engine-p
- jonathandturner updated clippy fixes for new Rust version, improved some internals to simplify down to one type of context
- Azgrom created a juicy features cargo installer wrapper
- jgoday fixed #3385: Add ignore-case and duplicated options to uniq command
- ammkrn fixed dont unwrap rustyline helper in cli
- fdncred added check for endian-ness, added a bytes and skip, added ability to change "#" color using header_color, added nu-pretty-hex, add into binary, update binaryview
- onthebridgetonowhere added first prototype of functionality to parse numbers in parantheses