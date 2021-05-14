This week in Nushell #90
Nushell
- jonathandturner made the default int an i64, fixed an issue with path variable casing on Windows, improved missing var in var-path error, do less work in
sys, fixed string interp/shorthand overlap, bumped to 0.31.1, released 0.31.0, simplified string interpolation, simplify base expressions
- elferherrera added a Dataframe feature for plugins, commands to engine p, ported date commands to engine p, config commands to engine p, more commands to engine p, and Complete Dataframe MVP
- Sympatron updated case-insensitive completion matching by default on Windows
- fdncred made seq more nu-like by returning numbers when possible, and added into string
- lily-mara removed unnecessary work from ps
- alexshadley migrated last to engine-p
- kubouch converted the rest of "random" subcommands to engine-p
- stormasm update engine-p: build-string remove ActionStream