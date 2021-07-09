This week in Nushell #98
Nushell
- waywardmonkeys updated s3handler to 0.7 (really 0.7.3)., updated wasm sample gitignore for node_modules., simplified
is_executablein
nu-completion., removed ptree dep from nu-command, remove associated feature., updated minus, tui to remove crossterm 0.18 dep., and removed empty
tracefeature.
- mcbattirola created #3385: Add unique option for uniq command
- efx ported strings size engine-p (#3690)
- fdncred created a few things that make it easier to debug keybindings, added a couple more features, fixed ^ls doesn't exist on windows, and tried to use regular trim commands as much as possible
- yaymukund removed outdated note in README.md.
- jonathandturner fixed nothing string comparison, and fixed a Wasm issue
- kubouch downgraded crossterm to fix pager compilation
- therealprof bumped a few source compatible nu-command dependencies, and bumped rand version used by nu-command to 0.8
- elferherrera created a new take command for dataframes
Documentation
- andrasio updated main page descriptions, and fixed correct shell word translation.
- elferherrera created cookbook page, and dataframes page
Nu_Scripts
- efx removed duplicate file
- fdncred added command stats script