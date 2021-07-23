This week in Nushell #100
We reached #100!! 🎉🎉🎉
Nushell
- fdncred added
battheme wasn't getting set properly
- zkat fixed typo in release.yml, and converted templates to github forms
- elferherrera added
replacecommand, and dataframe Shape command
- TechWatching added worflow to publish package in winget
- realcundo implemented into path conversion
- kubouch fixed expected age of mockup files in example tests
- dirtybit fixed docs for the config variable
completion_type
- sambordo1 ported capitalize to engine-p
Documentation
- zkat created there's no values column anymore, and added xls/xlsx
- fhalim added some clarifying statements about string interpolation
- LittleboyHarry updated count.md: command
counthas been migrated to
length
- dirtybit fixed config variable name used in an example
Nu_Scripts
- x3rAx created 📦 NEW: Config with separate startup script and edit commands
- dirtybit fixed broken links to scripts
Packaging
- pin added Nushell to the netbsd package repo