This week in Nushell #102
Nushell
- jntrnr created in/not-in for strings, released to 0.35
- soumil-07 created use bigdecimal-rs patch, and sourced config from $NU_CONFIG_DIR if it exists
- fdncred added officially supported by section
- elferherrera added datetime commands, and better representation in nested dataframes, and simplified contains
- waldyrious created normalize capitalization in issue templates, and fixed typo: patter → pattern
- realcundo implemented PartialEq for ReturnSuccess
- lily-mara reimplemented parsers with nu-serde, and added the nu-serde crate
Extension
- fdncred updated npm dependencies, updated regex to match new syntax, and updated to 0.4.0, removed intellisense
Documentation
- hedonihilist fixed typo, and updated plugin discovery section of the doc
- bbkane mentioned using environmental variables with scripts, added concatenating tables subsection, added demo multiline pipelines as subexpressions in docs, and Refer to "Working with Strings" in String section
Nu_Scripts
- lily-mara created added nu-serde to nu_release.nu
- Yethal updated scraping.nu, and added webscraping example
- filaretov added Conda and Python venv environment scripts
- skelly37 createed cdpath-implementation.nu