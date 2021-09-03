This week in Nushell #106
Nushell
- andrasio allowed knowing the command name tag given no input., and added the ability to create errors from tables
- lily-mara added subcommand
into filesize
- jt noved sys, ps, fetch, post to internal commands
- fdncred added a few more chars and abbreviations to
char, and added more escapes to support ansi art
- aminya created feat: spawn the executables directly if possible
- Marwes removed duplicate dependencies
- kubouch created nu-path crate refactor
Extension
Documentation
Nu_Scripts
- fdncred added username/password as env vars so that we don't hit rate limit, and added a nyancat script, and readd maintainer time, and updated maintainer_time.nu
- andrasio created Infrastructure initial setup.