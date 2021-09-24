This week in Nushell #109
Nushell
- luccasmmg added Scraping multiple tables
- Merith-TK fixed [gitpod] force rebuild of dev container to use latest rust
- elferherrera added the ability to merge spans
- kubouch fixed Do not throw error for files not found in lib_dirs
- andrasio improved Flexibly updating table's cells.
- tw4452852 added support for completion when cursor is inside an argument
- Pantonshire fixed #3090:
letbinding in command leaks when error occurs
Documentation
- andrasio removed Docker image instructions., and revised Nu Book (EN/ES) Revision Introduction Chapter.
- elferherrera changed to-series to to-df
- tw4452852 added document for
gcommand
engine-q
- elferherrera created Better print out for stream output, added Externals with redirection, and External with input, and Externals proposal
- zkat bumped to miette 3.0 mainline, fixed multifile miette crash, used miette's new panic hook, fixed issue with unexpected EOF rendering in miette, and replaced codespan-reporting with miette 3.0
- jntrnr added multiline validation, updated errors to show entry number in error, and added some improvements to errors