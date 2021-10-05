Nushell 0.38
Nushell, or Nu for short, is a new shell that takes a modern, structured approach to your commandline. It works seamlessly with the data from your filesystem, operating system, and a growing number of file formats to make it easy to build powerful commandline pipelines.
Today, we're releasing 0.38 of Nu. This release includes polish to the user interface, improvements to how columns are passed, lots of bug fixes, and updates on the upcoming engine.
Where to get it
Nu 0.38 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using
cargo install nu.
If you want all the goodies, you can install
cargo install nu --features=extra.
As part of this release, we also publish a set of plugins you can install and use with Nu. To install, use
cargo install nu_plugin_<plugin name>.
What's New
Quickly jump to a shell (tw4452852)
If you've used shells, you've no doubt used the
n and
p commands to quickly jump between them. This can be a big time saver when you're working in multiple directories.
In this release, we've added a
g command that helps you quickly jump to a particular shell. This helps in the cases where you end up with more than two shells open and you already know what shell you want to jump to.
Additional improvements
- Improvements in updated table cell values (andrasio)
update cellscommand now can take a list of columns (ArtoLord)
- You can now also pass a list of columns to
select(JoshCheek)
- Improvements in how html table scraping works and also (luccasmmg)
- Fix to compiling on nightly (gilescope)
- Removed unused deps (gilescope)
- Completions now can complete inside of an argument (tw4452852)
- We now expand tilde when reading plugin directories (hedonihilist)
- We also turn off ansi colors when not in a TTY
- Fixed some of the wasm deps (sophiajt)
- Fixed a leak of a
let-binding (Pantonshire)
- Use SIMD-enabled compiler flags (aminya)
- Updated polars dependency to 0.16 (elferherrera)
- Updates to how
path joinworks (kubouch)
- Moved
nu-pathtests into integration tests (kubouch)
- New support for converting to column paths (fdncred)
- Cleanup fixes to make tests more resilient (kubouch)
- Internal improvement to make working with spans easier (elferherrera)
- Fix to gitpod (Merith-TK)
- Fix to big int handling in
to(pjmore)
- Fixed a typo (lildata)
- Fixed some typos in the tutor (hojjatabdollahi)
- Removed the experimental scrolling support as it had broken
Engine-q
Engine-q continues to grow to become the upcoming engine for Nushell. Over the last three weeks, it gained basic filesystem support, improved completions, lots of new internal commands including
select,
ps,
sys, and more.
We've also added a full module system, a new error reporter using miette, and support for externals.
It's grown to the stage that some of us are starting to dogfood using engine-q as our shell.
Looking ahead
For the next few months, as engine-q matures, we'll be contributing to both Nushell and engine-q. This will help Nushell continue to grow and help support users of Nushell. We'll also use the knowledge we get from support Nushell in how we design these last pieces of engine-q.
As it grows, we'll make a way to help us test engine-q until we're confident it's ready to be moved into place.