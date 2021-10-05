Nushell, or Nu for short, is a new shell that takes a modern, structured approach to your commandline. It works seamlessly with the data from your filesystem, operating system, and a growing number of file formats to make it easy to build powerful commandline pipelines.

Today, we're releasing 0.38 of Nu. This release includes polish to the user interface, improvements to how columns are passed, lots of bug fixes, and updates on the upcoming engine.

Nu 0.38 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using cargo install nu .

If you want all the goodies, you can install cargo install nu --features=extra .

As part of this release, we also publish a set of plugins you can install and use with Nu. To install, use cargo install nu_plugin_<plugin name> .

If you've used shells, you've no doubt used the n and p commands to quickly jump between them. This can be a big time saver when you're working in multiple directories.

In this release, we've added a g command that helps you quickly jump to a particular shell. This helps in the cases where you end up with more than two shells open and you already know what shell you want to jump to.

Engine-q continues to grow to become the upcoming engine for Nushell. Over the last three weeks, it gained basic filesystem support, improved completions, lots of new internal commands including select , ps , sys , and more.

We've also added a full module system, a new error reporter using miette, and support for externals.

It's grown to the stage that some of us are starting to dogfood using engine-q as our shell.

For the next few months, as engine-q matures, we'll be contributing to both Nushell and engine-q. This will help Nushell continue to grow and help support users of Nushell. We'll also use the knowledge we get from support Nushell in how we design these last pieces of engine-q.

As it grows, we'll make a way to help us test engine-q until we're confident it's ready to be moved into place.