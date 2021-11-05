This week in Nushell #115
Nushell
- ahkrr fixed panic! during parsing
- jt updated stale.yml, and Update stale.yml
- oscard0m got rid of header bold option
Nu_Scripts
- efx created ls mod: hidden files
- Yethal updated scraping.nu
engine-q
- luccasmmg created Last three math commands,
eval,
varianceand
stddev, and math: floor, ceil, median and mode, and New math commands(product, round, sqrt and sum), and Added math and min commands
- jt added updating cell paths, added env shorthand, added more api docs, documented some code and doing cleanups, fixed some machine epsilon warnings, added zip command, and added a simple scope variable
- elferherrera created Multiple commands per plugin, and Plugins for engine q
- onthebridgetonowhere added back binary support for the first command, ported into string command, ported first command, and ported date commands to enqine-q
- aslynatilla ported format, and ported echo command
- stormasm ported the filter command range from nushell
- kubouch created Loading modules from files
reedline
- josh-59 created Builder to customize and disable idle animations