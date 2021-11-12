This week in Nushell #116
Nu_Scripts
- skelly37 created dict.nu — bugfix
engine-q
- onthebridgetonowhere ported str indexof, and str find replace, and str endswith, and str downcase and str contains, and str capitalize, and str case commands
- jt added record literal syntax, added from csv and from tsv, added some more cell path support for fun, bumped crossterm, and Try to simplify ci, fixed external output threading and ctrlc, added some str collect cleanup, added
str collect, added magic $in variable, part 2, added magic $in variable, finished operator overflow checking, let list and table exprs get indexed, bumped some deps, added 'did you mean' error, moved where to helper, fixed precedence parse, added range to the math reductions, and Improve external output in subexprs
- luccasmmg created
from urland
from eml, and
from yamland
from yml, and fixed "
math sumdoesn't support streams"
- fdncred tried to match most of nushell syntax coloring
- elferherrera created capnp proto change schema
- stormasm ported over the reverse command from nushell, and ported over the shuffle command from nushell
reedline
- jt created Handle the bottom resize a little better, and Handle the bottom resize a little better
- josh-59 created
fn queue_bufferprobably didn't mean to flush; Simplified engine->insert_char and removed the need to create a String at each insert.
- sholderbach added Improvements to handling of incoming events, and bumped dependency versions
- aslynatilla made curly braces fix in vim events