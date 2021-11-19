This week in Nushell #117
Nushell
- jt released 0.40, and added 'detect columns' command
- fdncred missed from_mp4, added back, and added upx and strip to mac and windows, added upx and strip, and tweaked strip ci, and updated release to allow running manually
- nmandery upgraded polars to 0.17
- leodutra updated README
- ahkrr upgraded dependencies
engine-q
- luccasmmg added
from xlsx
from odsand
from toml
- jt added
debugand
describe, better record types, expanded globs and filepaths, fixed term width for the table, added support for crlf for line continuations, fixed multiword imports/exports, added 'update' command, added a config variable with engine support, and fixed some nightly clippy warnings
- elferherrera created plugins signature load, and Category option for signature
- stormasm ported over the
appendcommand from nushell, and deleted row.rs in nu-protocol/value which has references to RowStream
- kubouch separated Overlay into its own thing, and added environment variable support for modules
- onthebridgetonowhere port
str startswith, and ported
str reverse, and ported
str lpadand
str rpad, and ported
str lengthcommand
- fdncred enabled ls_colors for the
lscommand
- CBenoit ported
parsecommand