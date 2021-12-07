Nushell, or Nu for short, is a new shell that takes a modern, structured approach to your commandline. It works seamlessly with the data from your filesystem, operating system, and a growing number of file formats to make it easy to build powerful commandline pipelines.

Today, we're releasing 0.41 of Nu. This release is a bugfix release of 0.41.

Nu 0.41 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using cargo install nu .

If you want all the goodies, you can install cargo install nu --features=extra .

As part of this release, we also publish a set of plugins you can install and use with Nu. To install, use cargo install nu_plugin_<plugin name> .

As engine-q matures, our energy continues to be directed towards it. Over 80 PRs have been merged into engine-q since the last Nushell release. As engine-q nears readiness for early adopters to begin using it, we've begun concentrating on closing the remaining gaps in functionality so that it can be used as a daily shell. Once ready, Nushell will have its core functionality replaced by engine-q and from there on we'll be using the new engine. We're planning to change the version number significantly to reflect the jump in features.

As we enter the holidays, the focus of the Nushell effort continues to be on engine-q. There are still many commands left to port and more places to jump in. If you'd like to help, come join us on the discord. We'd be happy to show you around.