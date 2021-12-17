This week in Nushell #121
Nushell
- efx fixed ci: update macOS agent, and ci: fix macOS agent, and use heck for string casing
- fdncred updated feature template
Nu_Scripts
- fdncred created a fun script to create sparklines
- Yethal updated docker.nu
engine-q
- matthewauld ported 'ansi gradient' command from nushell to engine-q, and added a 'list' option to the ansi command, and ported 'char' command from nushell to engine-q, and ported 'ansi' command from nushell to engine-q
- sholderbach fixed
Ctrl-Dexit in cli, and made dialoguer completion abortable
- jt bumped some deps, and fixed comment issue and shadowing issue, and fixed a couple crlf issues, and fixed bug in chained boolean typecheck, and bumped to use latest git reedline, and added better filepath completions, and added ps still needs a delay to be accurate, and made config default if broken, and added in variable and sub-command completions, and added in auto-cd if you pass just a directory
- fdncred allowed flatshape (command line syntax) theming, and allowed fg, bg, attributes to be set for all colors in color_config, and allowed user to use hex colors in config, and tweaked
versionoutput as a list vs table, and added
temp-pathto
$nu, and added
keybinding-pathto
$nu, and added
cwdto
$nu, and added
home-pathto
$nu, and updated to 2021 edition
- stormasm ported drop nth, and ported drop column
- kubouch created Treating environment variables as Values, and fixed hiding of import patterns with globs, and added docs page about modules and overlays
- CBenoit fixed error propagation across
hashcommands, and sorted default context items categorically
- jaeheonji fixed missing bind commands
- elferherrera created Plugin json, and Plugin json
- onthebridgetonowhere ported version
- arthur-targaryen ported
keep,
keep whileand
keep untilcommands
- LiHRaM added Path commands
reedline
- jt created Crlf fixes, and added some wrapping estimate when adjusting prompt