Nushell, or Nu for short, is a new shell that takes a modern, structured approach to your commandline. It works seamlessly with the data from your filesystem, operating system, and a growing number of file formats to make it easy to build powerful commandline pipelines.

Today, we're releasing version 0.61 of Nu. This release includes UI improvements, many bugfixes, improved glob support, and more.

Nu 0.61 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using cargo install nu .

If you want all the built-in goodies, you can install cargo install nu --all-features .

As part of this release, we also publish a set of optional plugins you can install and use with Nu. To install, use cargo install nu_plugin_<plugin name> .

In 0.61, you can now use <ctrl+q> to ask a question/query in Nushell. Currently, this will search through the commands and show you commands that mention the word you type.

Tab lets you move between the available commands.

You can use up/down to pick the example you'd like to use. Pressing enter will select the example and insert it into the input for you.

Completions now show you a description of the command you're completing, if it's available.

Just as we added 'config.nu' with 0.60, we're now adding a new additional startup file called 'env.nu'. The job of this file is to set up the environment that you'll run Nushell in. As a result, you're able to set up important environment variables like $env.NU_LIB_DIRS before 'config.nu' begins to run, let you take full advantage of the new library directories you've configured.

The 0.61 release, despite slowing down a little to recoup from the 0.60 release, is one of our largest releases. We averaged over 7 PRs/day over the last three weeks, as many new people joined on and more took an interest in Nushell.

Areas of upcoming focus will be on improving dataframe support, adding IDE support, and exploring new ways of working with Nushell.