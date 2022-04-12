This week in Nushell #138
Nushell
- herlon214 added Completion for variables of type Record, and nu-cli/completions: add completion for $env.
- fdncred updated cargo.lock with cargo update, and tweak ci building badge, and allow default color shortcut names
- dantswain avoided duplicating post headers
- ZetaNumbers fixed reduce command have not redirected block's evaluation output
- nibon7 fixed timestamp parsing on 32-bit platforms
- hustcer fixed completions for
git pushand
git checkoutclose: #5021 and #4599, and Add a dockerfile example based on debian bullseye-slim
- stormasm updated crate chrono-tz to its latest version
- tiffany352 added
char -ifor chars from integers, and Allow passing an integer to
char -u
- rgwood added Initial SQLite functionality, and Update Nu crate descriptions
- strega-nil fixed don't join paths to cwd ever in calls to external functions
- zkat documented ShellError errors., and bump miette to 4.4.0
- sholderbach added [no ci] Fix typo in link, and Pin reedline version for 0.61 release, and Clean REPL code, hide Hints without ANSI coloring, and Support unbinding a particular key event, and Allow overriding of menu keybindings
- jt released Bump 0.61, and Remove the im crate dependency, and Allows aliases in use lists
- strega-nil-ms fixed #5131
- merkrafter added Support binary literals with binary format
- boyvanduuren fixed failing unit tests on Windows (#5142)
Documentation
- hustcer fixed some typo and Translate configuration & environment to zh-CN from commit: f5987a82d, and Translate lots of small docs to zh-CN from commit: ae23eeba3, and Translate scripts and modules to zh-CN from commit: 115b193d2, and Translate operators and variables_and_subexpressions to zh-CN, and update i18n related script and meta data
- Cyborus04 fixed command-less
cdexample
- Szune added Typo fix in 2022-04-12-nushell_0_61.md
- fennewald updated coming_from_bash.md
- fdncred removed old_book
- jt added blog for 0.61 release
- kubouch added env.nu to Configuration
- merkrafter added nushell#4924 Update data types with binary literal syntax
- sholderbach documented unbinding a keybinding, and Fix intradoc links for German locale, and Fix several parts in the German edtion
Nu_Scripts
- Yethal updated nuschiit.nu, and Add webscraping and gitlab scanning scripts
- kubouch changed conda activation scripts to be a module
- hustcer fixed completions for
git pushand
git checkout
- ZetaNumbers fixed make complitions referred to undefinded "nu-complete files"