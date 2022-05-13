This week in Nushell #142
Nushell
- WindSoilder updated rename, and Implement histogram command, and keep metadata while format filesize, and add format filesize, and Document out positional argument type in help message
- rgwood created More CI work, and Change history menu keybinding from ctrl+x to ctrl+r, and Enable converting dates to ints, and Parse timestamps as UTC by default, and Display range values better, and Handle int input in
into datetime
- herlon214 fixed nu-command/filesystem: fix rm .sock file, and nu-cli/completions: verify case for matching dir, .nu, file and command, and nu-cli/completions: add variable completions test + refactor tests, and nu-cli/completions: add tests for dotnu completions
- fdncred added the ability to change table mode when running script, and add
--table_mode
-mparameter, and refactor for legibility, and adjust where prompt markers go
- CozyPenguin bumped umask crate to 2.0.0
- Kangaxx-0 added verbose, and Add feedback to cp
- hustcer added
tutor listsupport, remove tutor
engine-q, fix: #4950, and Fix #3899, make
mvand
rmto be quiet by default, and opt: improve ls by call get_file_type only one time, and Improve #4975 of filtering
lsoutput by size issue, and Fix #5469, making $nothing or null convert to filesize of 0B, and Fix
to csvand
to tsvfor simple list, close: #4780
- jmoore34 updated comment in default_config.nu [skip ci]
- merelymyself added fix for when multiple flags are in one line., and Fixing the flag issue
- pejato made $nothing | into string == ""
- jt allowed hooks to be lists of blocks, and Add hooks to cli/repl
- kubouch added Nushell REPL simulator; Fix bug in overlay add
- elferherrera joined and from derived tables
- PurityLake made a change to completion resolution order
Documentation
Nu_Scripts
reedline
- sadmac7000 fixed vi-mode word motions