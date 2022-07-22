This week in Nushell #152
Nushell
- zhiburt created nu-table/ Bump tabled version, and nu-table: Update tests after #6080, and Consider space for single
...column not enough space, and nu-table: Add a few tests, and nu-table: Fix header style (again 2x), and nu-table: Add suffix coloring
- fdncred enabled find to work on some external streams, and add more shell integration ansi escapes in support of vscode, and enable find to be able to highlight some hits
- elferherrera added concat string with lazy expressions, and append string to series
- merelymyself added a fair amount of search terms, and make
into string --decimalsadd decimals to integer numbers, and add config option to limit external command completions
- Kangaxx-0 created
externcommand should be treated as external, and Conditionally disable expansion for external command
- WindSoilder made Semicolon stop on error
- jackos fixed short-flag completion
- Mathspy restored
nu_with_pluginstest macro, and Add plugin CLI argument
Documentation
- kubouch created Add hooks documentation
Nu_Scripts
- Eun created Use autojump with nushell