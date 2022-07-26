Nushell, or Nu for short, is a new shell that takes a modern, structured approach to your commandline. It works seamlessly with the data from your filesystem, operating system, and a growing number of file formats to make it easy to build powerful commandline pipelines.

Today, we're releasing version 0.66 of Nu. This is release includes a new table output, better exit code support, and more.

Nu 0.66 is available as pre-built binaries or from crates.io. If you have Rust installed you can install it using cargo install nu .

If you want all the built-in goodies, you can install cargo install nu --features=extra .

As part of this release, we also publish a set of optional plugins you can install and use with Nu. To install, use cargo install nu_plugin_<plugin name> .

When you pull up 0.66 and print out a table you might notice something - that it looks surprisingly similar to previous releases of Nushell. But, under the hood, something has changed. In 0.66, we've moved to a new table renderer: tabled .

We're looking forward to really getting creative with future releases and what tabled allows us to do.

We've done work in this release that will cause pipelines and commands to stop a script from continuing if they hit a non-zero exit case, much in the same way as a && b in bash does not run b if a returns with a non-zero exit code.

This has been extended to also work when running the full script, so that nu itself will return an non-zero exit code matching the error the script saw when it stopped.

We're deep in preparations for the work that will get us to 0.80, including a lot of syntax improvements, pipeline improvements, and more. We'll be talking about these more as the design and implementation develops.

From there, we're on our path to 1.0.