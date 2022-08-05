This week in Nushell #154
Nushell
- nibon7 exported
get_shellsand
get_current_shell, and Fix color parsing, and Return error early if seconds part of timestamp is invalid, and Fix path_contains_hidden_folder
- hustcer upgraded chrono to v0.4.20, and Some code refactor for shells related commands, and add
bits rorand
bits rolcommands, and Add
bits shland
bits shrcommand
- fdncred pointed to the latest main branch for lscolors, and remove the nana filename string, add some exclusions to gitignore, and replace the regex crate with the fancy-regex crate, and allow uppercase chars to be captured during suppressed input
- merelymyself made
cd,
cp,
ls,
mv,
openand
rmautomatically strip ansi codes, and allow
-hflags for
exportsubcommands, and adds a
config resetcommand
- elferherrera created sqlite query without collect, and use
from tableto remove into-db command
- sholderbach Reduced dev-deps by narrowing
rstestfeatures, and Make
opentest independent of locale, and Patch
lscolorsto not blink
- WindSoilder created In unix like system, set foreground process while running external command
- rgwood created Faster SQLite reads, and Change
querycommand to
query db, and Add $OLDPWD example for cd
- Kangaxx-0 tweaked how nu identifies custom command
Documentation
- amtoine created FIX: update the links to the default config files
- jeremiahpslewis created Update links to config template
- rgwood created Document SQLite data loading
- petrisch created DE Translation for Coloring and Theming
Nu_Scripts
- fdncred created update some scripts from dash to underscore, add 20k_club script
- WindSoilder created Migrate some scripts to fit new variable and arguments naming style
reedline
- bnprks created Vi mode add support for d0, d^, c0, and c^
- sholderbach created Reduce dev-deps by narrowing
rstestfeatures, and Export the crossterm key types