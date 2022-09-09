This week in Nushell #159
Nushell
- CBenoit created build: update
cpufeaturescrate
- kubouch required static path for
source-env, and Disable cyclical module imports, and Fix overlays not preserving hidden env vars, and Fix scoped
overlay usenot finding a module
- sholderbach improved wording around
alland
any, and Pin reedline to 0.11.0 release, and Terminate REPL if not connected to tty input
- merelymyself stopped panic when typing
module spam { export def-env, and remove panic from
lpadand
rpad, change truncation behaviour for
lpad, and let path split keeps 'C:' together
- Kangaxx-0 fixed 6252 by remove unit tests
- fdncred updated register-plugins script to not use encoding
- JayceFayne fixed typo
- hustcer updated to nu v0.68 for release workflow, and bump dev version to v0.68.1
- jt released 0.68, and Revert "Make
$on variable names optional" (just in case)
- nibon7 passed
TERMenvironment var to clear
- WindSoilder removed
--encodingargument during register plugin, and Restrict plugin name starts with
nu_plugin_, and remove capnp relative file
- unrelentingtech avoided update_last_command_context "No command run" error
- adamijak renamed
all?,
any?and
empty?
Documentation
- WindSoilder created update plugin for newest changes
- hustcer created update some zh-CN translations, and Refresh commands for v0.68
- kubouch created Add missing signature parens to 0.68 blog
- rgwood created Add Homebrew PATH documentation
- sholderbach created Update i18n script to
is-emptyname change, and Update former question mark commands in docs
- chrjen created Update types_of_data.md with missing values
- fdncred created add 68 blog
Nu_Scripts
- e2dk4r created custom completions: scoop: fix getting environmental variables on nu v0.68.0, and custom completions: scoop: fix list sub command
- ehdevries created Convert panache-git from script to module
- dandavison created Respond to upstream changes: empty? -> is-empty, TODO list, and Async git prompt
- Lightfire228 created [WIP] Feature/auto venv
- sholderbach created Update old question mark commands
any?/
all?/
empty?to
any/
all/
is-empty
- amtoine created add a collection of colorschemes for
nushell
reedline
- unrelentingtech created Allow external manipulation of the command line buffer, fixes #423, and Add Reedline::has_last_command_context to allow checking if update_last_command_context will fail
- sholderbach created Prepare 0.11.0 release
Nana
- rgwood created Upgrade Tauri (1.0.2 -> 1.0.5), and Add screenshot of Nana to README