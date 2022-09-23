This week in Nushell #161
- WindSoilder fixed sys info mem usage
- Fl1tzi fixed issue 6602 (broken highlighting in find)
- Kangaxx-0 created [Cleanup]Nu completion unit tests
- fdncred bumped pinned rust version to 1.63, and add history session command, and add history session id to $nu
- rgwood fixed mv data loss when changing folder case (step 1)
- sholderbach added "space" key to bind in vi normal mode
- dandavison improved
uniq --helptext, and Improve "Did you mean?" suggestions
Documentation
- fdncred created add a dataframe cookbook example
Nu_Scripts
- fdncred created add cargo update completions
- FrancescElies created cargo clippy completions
reedline
- sholderbach created List that space can be bound through
Char(' '), and Fix vi character search parsing, and Fix documentation string formatting and linking
- fdncred created enable easier history session id conversion, and change history session_id to a systematically generated number
- jcgruenhage created Don't bundle sqlite by default
Nana
- rgwood created Update to Tauri 1.1