This week in Nushell #162
Nushell
- WindSoilder evaled external command result immediately when using
docommand with
-c, and Make semicolon works better for internal commands, and update and fix python plugin example, and Remove deprecated environment functionality
- fdncred tweaked the banner message and make the time more accurate, and changed the way durations and filesizes are parsed, and add better description to table_index_mode, and bump to dev version 0.69.2, and add some float operations with filesize
- merelymyself ensured Operator::And errors out with incompatible types, and make
firstbehave same way as
last: always return list when with number argument, and prevent alias name from being filesize or number
- jt bumped to 0.69.1, and remove -d and -t from touch, and bump to updated reedline, and bump to 0.69, and Remove month and year duration constants, and touchup some clippy warnings in tests
- nanoqsh created Table indexes
- sholderbach created Clippy with the current stable toolchain, and Update reedline to better vi behavior
- MichelMunoz created 6582 - Incorrect documentation for some string operations
- Kangaxx-0 fixed issue 6596
- unrelentingtech created Foreground process group management, again
Documentation
- hustcer created Refresh commands for v0.69
- merelymyself created Update blog with breaking change: different behaviour for
first 1
- drbrain created Explain … for a repeating positional parameter
- dandavison created
str collect=>
str join
- sholderbach created [WIP] Release notes for 0.69
Nu_Scripts
- ehdevries created Replace str collect with str join in panache-git
- fantasyzhjk created Update rbenv | Support nushell 0.69
- Neur1n created feat: added coloring/hl.nu, a highlighting module
reedline
- tailhook created Remove flicker on external print
- sholderbach created Prepare 0.12.0 release, and Vi-Refactor: Properly parse motions separate from the actions
Nana
- rgwood created Track currently selected card, add keyboard shortcuts